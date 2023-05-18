The Arizona Cardinals will be represented by passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell at the NFL Coach Accelerator program next week, giving him time with 40 diverse coaching candidates who will participate in the event at the NFL’s spring meetings.

The program aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. Teams were able to nominate candidates outside their organization this year.

Terrell is an Arizona native who attended Hamilton High School before playing as a receiver and punt returner at Stanford.

Terrell played four seasons at Stanford from 2009-12 and was the team’s leading wide receiver in 2012. He, current Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and retired quarterback Andrew Luck helped lead the Cardinal to a 12-2 record and Rose Bowl victory.

Arizona under new head coach Jonathan Gannon pulled the 31-year-old Terrell away from his previous post as the Washington Commanders wide receivers coach this offseason.

The inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program was held last year. Eight coaches and three executives who participated in the programs last year were hired in new roles, including Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon.

Sixteen of the 40 participants attended last May.

“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

2023 NFL COACH ACCELERATOR PARTICIPANTS

Teryl Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Beatty, Los Angeles Chargers

Marcus Brady, Philadelphia Eagles

Callie Brownson Cleveland Browns

Mike Caldwell, Jacksonville Jaguars

DeMarcus Covington, New England Patriots

Ronald Curry, New Orleans Saints

Matt Daniels, Minnesota Vikings

Sean Desai, Philadelphia Eagles

Tony Dews, Tennessee Titans

Aden Durde, Dallas Cowboys

Jon Embree, Miami Dolphins

Leslie Frazier —

Jerry Gray, Atlanta Falcons

Pep Hamilton —

Richard Hightower, Chicago Bears

Frisman Jackson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Jerrod Johnson, Houston Texans

Randy Jordan, Washington Commanders

Kerry Joseph, Seattle Seahawks

Cato June, Indianapolis Colts

Thaddeus Lewis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Charles London, Tennessee Titans

Anthony Lynn, San Francisco 49ers

Keenan McCardell, Minnesota Vikings

Thomas McGaughey, New York Giants

Dave Merritt, Kansas City Chiefs

Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Jeff Nixon, New York Giants

Tony Oden, New York Jets

Christian Parker, Denver Broncos

Aubrey Pleasant , Los Angeles Rams

Kris Richard —

Kelly Skipper, Buffalo Bills

Willie Taggart, Baltimore Ravens

Drew Terrell, Arizona Cardinals

Troy Walters, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Whitt Jr., Dallas Cowboys

Greg Williams, Green Bay Packers

Follow @AZSports