ARIZONA CARDINALS
Cardinals coach Terrell invited to NFL Coach Accelerator program
May 18, 2023, 7:52 AM
The Arizona Cardinals will be represented by passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell at the NFL Coach Accelerator program next week, giving him time with 40 diverse coaching candidates who will participate in the event at the NFL’s spring meetings.
The program aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. Teams were able to nominate candidates outside their organization this year.
Terrell is an Arizona native who attended Hamilton High School before playing as a receiver and punt returner at Stanford.
Terrell played four seasons at Stanford from 2009-12 and was the team’s leading wide receiver in 2012. He, current Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and retired quarterback Andrew Luck helped lead the Cardinal to a 12-2 record and Rose Bowl victory.
Arizona under new head coach Jonathan Gannon pulled the 31-year-old Terrell away from his previous post as the Washington Commanders wide receivers coach this offseason.
The inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program was held last year. Eight coaches and three executives who participated in the programs last year were hired in new roles, including Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon.
Sixteen of the 40 participants attended last May.
“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
2023 NFL COACH ACCELERATOR PARTICIPANTS
Teryl Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Beatty, Los Angeles Chargers
Marcus Brady, Philadelphia Eagles
Callie Brownson Cleveland Browns
Mike Caldwell, Jacksonville Jaguars
DeMarcus Covington, New England Patriots
Ronald Curry, New Orleans Saints
Matt Daniels, Minnesota Vikings
Sean Desai, Philadelphia Eagles
Tony Dews, Tennessee Titans
Aden Durde, Dallas Cowboys
Jon Embree, Miami Dolphins
Leslie Frazier —
Jerry Gray, Atlanta Falcons
Pep Hamilton —
Richard Hightower, Chicago Bears
Frisman Jackson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Jerrod Johnson, Houston Texans
Randy Jordan, Washington Commanders
Kerry Joseph, Seattle Seahawks
Cato June, Indianapolis Colts
Thaddeus Lewis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Charles London, Tennessee Titans
Anthony Lynn, San Francisco 49ers
Keenan McCardell, Minnesota Vikings
Thomas McGaughey, New York Giants
Dave Merritt, Kansas City Chiefs
Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions
Jeff Nixon, New York Giants
Tony Oden, New York Jets
Christian Parker, Denver Broncos
Aubrey Pleasant , Los Angeles Rams
Kris Richard —
Kelly Skipper, Buffalo Bills
Willie Taggart, Baltimore Ravens
Drew Terrell, Arizona Cardinals
Troy Walters, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Whitt Jr., Dallas Cowboys
Greg Williams, Green Bay Packers