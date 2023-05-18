Former Arizona State defensive lineman and current New England Patriot Lawrence Guy provided a thoughtful gesture while his family was welcoming its fourth child.

Guy and his wife, Andrea, were at Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital in Miami on Mother’s Day, and the Guys gave 75 mothers in the hospital a bouquet of flowers.

That included some hospital workers.

Just a few days after welcoming their fourth child, Lawrence Guy @thatLGUY and his wife Andrea gifted 75 underprivileged moms who were also in the NICU @JDCHospital in Miami with flowers 💐 for Mother’s Day 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/VC4axGleXB — NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 16, 2023

Guy’s generosity off the field has been well documented.

He was the Patriots’ nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Guy’s work with the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation has the foundation hold four annual events, one of which is “Thanksgiving with the Guys” when 200 local families get meals and underprivileged children get a holiday shopping spree.

Patriots owner Bob Kraft said in the press release for the nomination that “no player has dedicated more time or more personal resources to positively impact the lives of others in our New England communities” than Guy since he arrived five years ago.

Guy has had an 11-year NFL career since the Green Bay Packers selected him in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

