SCOTTSDALE — Lucky No. 13 for No. 11.

The 13th edition of Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald’s Supper Club in Scottsdale raised a record $1 million in donations earlier this month.

The event, which is put on through The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation and Dominick’s Steakhouse, was crafted with the vision of further advancing K-12 education and breast cancer programs through a night of good eats.

“This is definitely beyond my wildest dreams,” Fitzgerald said on the event’s red carpet on May 8. “It’s a team effort. … Nothing great doesn’t happen without team effort. You watch any of the games that you see in the playoffs and any of the successful teams, it’s because everybody works together. That’s that I’ve been very fortunate to have over the last 13 years. It’s a blessing.”

“We have a great city. The Phoenix metropolitan area I would say is really known for its charity,” the former wide receiver added. “You go to any of the great events around town, people show up and they turn out and they’re always willing to lend a helping hand to people in need. I’m not different. I’ve been very blessed by very generous people in this city and to be able to do this for 13 years is a testament to the support we’ve been able to receive. I’m elated that we can continue to do it.”

The supper club, which saw more than 250 business and community leaders take in speeches, stories and food throughout the evening, is among the many ways The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation gives back.

His foundation was created in honor of his late mother, Carol, who was an advocate for youth, education and families in addition to being a founding member of the African American Breast Cancer Alliance.

Her actions inspired and motivated Fitzgerald to put his best foot forward, prioritizing his time to the same causes his mother was so passionate about for the past 18 years.

“I’m really thrilled about putting technology labs in schools and being able to bridge that gap in education,” Fitzgerald said in a press release Monday. “Education is the one thing that you can do to elevate yourself. I really enjoy seeing young people in the computer room or art class or doing research on history to write a term paper.

“That gets me excited because I see the growth in young people, and that’s what the foundation is meant to invest in.”

EXTRA POINT

– Fitzgerald on his culinary skills:

“I would be the pepper guy. Do you want it fine or do you want it heavy? I can do that, turn the top of the knob. I’m really good at doing the pepper. Besides that, it could get messed up back there.”

