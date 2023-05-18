Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals sign CB Garrett Williams to 4-year rookie deal, add WR Brian Cobbs

May 18, 2023, 3:05 PM

Garrett Williams signs rookie contract...

Garrett Williams #8 of the Syracuse Orange celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at JMA Wireless Dome on September 23, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Garrett Williams to a four-year rookie contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Additionally, the Cardinals inked wide receiver and undrafted rookie Brian Cobbs to a new deal.

With Williams’ signing, second-round pick BJ Ojulari is the only rookie from Arizona’s draft class yet to put pen to paper.

Williams was taken in the third round (No. 72) of the 2023 NFL Draft this past April following four years at Syracuse.

RELATED STORIES

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound cornerback was well on his way to posting his best season with the Orange last year before a torn ACL derailed his 2022. He saw just seven games and recorded 32 tackles, two interceptions, three passes defensed and a sack before his season came to a close.

And while Williams is still on the mend from the injury, he and the organization are targeting a July return.

Cobbs heads to the Valley after appearing in 13 games last season at Utah State. He ended his time as an Aggie pacing the team in receptions (76) and receiving yards (923). The 6-foot-1, 206-pound wideout came in tied with Terrell Vaughn in receiving touchdowns (five).

Before playing at Utah State, Cobbs spent four seasons at Maryland.

During his time there, he caught 59 catches for 858 yards and two scores.

Cardinals Corner

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Club 2023...

Tyler Drake

Larry Fitzgerald’s Supper Club sees record donations of $1 million in Year 13

The 13th edition of Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Club in Scottsdale raised a record $1 million in donations earlier this month.

15 hours ago

Garrett Williams introductory press conference...

Tyler Drake

Resiliency a key word in Cardinals rookie CB Garrett Williams’ vocabulary

Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback Garrett Williams isn't letting a torn ACL in college derail his playing career.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals finalize 2023 preseason schedule

The Cardinals' 2023 preseason schedule is set, with Arizona opening up its exhibition slate against the Broncos on Aug. 11.

3 days ago

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson during rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals rookie Michael Wilson out to earn respect

Respect is earned, not given. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and 2023 third-round pick Michael Wilson knows that all too well.

3 days ago

Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign rookie cornerback Kei’Trel Clark to 4-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark to a four-year rookie contract on Monday, the team announced.

4 days ago

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon answers a question from the media during a press c...

Tyler Drake

Biggest takeaways, things to watch within Cardinals’ 2023 schedule

A look at the main takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals' 2023 schedule that was released on Thursday afternoon.

5 days ago

Cardinals sign CB Garrett Williams to 4-year rookie deal, add WR Brian Cobbs