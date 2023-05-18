The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Garrett Williams to a four-year rookie contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Additionally, the Cardinals inked wide receiver and undrafted rookie Brian Cobbs to a new deal.

With Williams’ signing, second-round pick BJ Ojulari is the only rookie from Arizona’s draft class yet to put pen to paper.

Williams was taken in the third round (No. 72) of the 2023 NFL Draft this past April following four years at Syracuse.

#AZCardinals DC Nick Rallis highlighted the violence and overall game @garrettismynam3 plays with following the NFL Draft. For Williams, it’s all about playing football the right way and leaving it all out on the field. pic.twitter.com/WBn3I1d5oJ — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) May 11, 2023

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound cornerback was well on his way to posting his best season with the Orange last year before a torn ACL derailed his 2022. He saw just seven games and recorded 32 tackles, two interceptions, three passes defensed and a sack before his season came to a close.

And while Williams is still on the mend from the injury, he and the organization are targeting a July return.

Cobbs heads to the Valley after appearing in 13 games last season at Utah State. He ended his time as an Aggie pacing the team in receptions (76) and receiving yards (923). The 6-foot-1, 206-pound wideout came in tied with Terrell Vaughn in receiving touchdowns (five).

Before playing at Utah State, Cobbs spent four seasons at Maryland.

During his time there, he caught 59 catches for 858 yards and two scores.

