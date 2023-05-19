Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Shazam and so long: A tribute to Al McCoy’s final call for Suns

May 18, 2023, 7:47 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


A week ago, the Valley and much of the sports world stopped for a moment to turn on their radios and hear broadcaster Al McCoy sign off for a final time after 51 years as the voice of the Phoenix Suns.

RELATED STORIES

His retirement, while unsurprising at the ripe age of 90, still felt like it came too soon for those who grew up with McCoy’s iconic calls.

Arizona Sports host Dave Burns and KTAR News anchor Jeff Munn joined KTAR’s managing editor, Taylor Kinnerup, to discuss what it was like growing up listening to McCoy and shared some of their most personal memories.

You’ll hear stories about McCoy that you won’t hear anywhere else, directly from some of his most loyal listeners.

Phoenix Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker...

Kevin Zimmerman

Pelton: Suns remain most appealing despite Bucks, 76ers looking for head coach

It's risky that the Suns entered this NBA cycle when two other teams who have MVP finalists and title aspirations also fired their coaches.

23 hours ago

Charles Lee, Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns receive permission to interview 3 assistants for head coaching job

The Phoenix Suns received permission to interview assistants Charles Lee, Darko Rajakovic and Jordi Fernandez, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

23 hours ago

Terrence Shannon, Illinois, NBA mock draft...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns target perimeter help in post-lottery NBA mock drafts

The NBA Draft Lottery conducted Tuesday did little to impact the Phoenix Suns, who don't have a first-round pick in 2023 and currently hold a second-round pick.

2 days ago

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

Report: Suns currently see Chris Paul returning; Lue, Clippers in talks

The Phoenix Suns at this moment appear likely to bring back Chris Paul for 2023-24, reports Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

2 days ago

Victor Wembanyama #1 of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 looks on during the second quarter of a...

Kellan Olson

Victor Wembanyama San Antonio bound, Spurs win draft lottery

A moment that potentially plays a part in shaping the NBA for the next decade-plus occurred on Tuesday night and was decided by ping pong balls.

3 days ago

Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton...

Kevin Zimmerman

ESPN’s Marks: Suns’ big question in coaching search is about Deandre Ayton

It's clear that casual fans and front-office experts see the Phoenix Suns' summer as a complicated one.

3 days ago

Shazam and so long: A tribute to Al McCoy’s final call for Suns