ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

The Draft Network: Pair of ASU offensive linemen impress at summer camp

May 20, 2023, 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:32 am

Offensive lineman Isaia Glass #73 of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on from the sideline in the...

Offensive lineman Isaia Glass #73 of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

With new head coach Kenny Dillingham at the helm, Arizona State football has new life in the Valley.

The team boasts many new and returning players, including graduate transfer offensive tackle Aaron Frost and returner Isaia Glass.

The two Sun Devils competed in the second annual BRUTE OLine Development Camp in Minnesota this week and impressed The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner.

Frost was a highly-touted transfer, named to the All-Mountain West Second team in 2020 and 2021 with Nevada.

“Frost has a strong chance to open the 2023 college football season as Arizona State’s starting right tackle for new head coach Kenny Dillingham. If he does and remains healthy, his college experience and growth since his time as a true freshman at Nevada in 2018 will be a boon for the Sun Devils offense. It will also put him squarely on the 2024 NFL Draft radar as a physical, tone-setting offensive lineman who could play guard or tackle as a pro, Eisner wrote.

Frost projects to line up at tackle, but has versatility as he played guard in the 2019 season.

Glass is a returning sophomore who played in six games as a reserve last season.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman was the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Arizona out of high school.

The phrase “locked in” doesn’t even begin to describe how Glass approached this year’s Brute OLine Development Camp. When he wasn’t actively involved in a drill, he was seen taking mental reps by mimicking the movements while he waited for his name to be called. When it was his turn to participate, he never wasted a rep.

The sophomore aims to take the starting left tackle spot, holding strong bookends for the ASU line, regardless of who starts at quarterback this upcoming season.

Arizona State Football

