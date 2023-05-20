The Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday transferred injured catcher Carson Kelly to the 60-day injured list, among other moves.

Additionally, the team selected RHP Austin Adams from Triple-A Reno and placed relief LHP Anthony Misiewicz (strained right calf) on the 15-day injured list.

Kelly, who has yet to play a game this season, is nursing a fractured right forearm suffered in spring training.

The catcher was originally estimated to be out 6-8 weeks in late March but has been downgraded to the 60-day list.

In 104 games played last season (354 plate appearances), Kelly hit .211 with an OPS of .617 to go along with 67 hits, 35 RBIs, two stolen bases and 29 walks to 79 strikeouts.

Kelly is no stranger to injury in Arizona, suffering a broken big toe and a fractured wrist in 2021 before suffering an oblique strain this past season.

Adams, 32, will see his first Major League action since April 2022 (two relief appearances with the Padres).

In his last full season in the Majors with the Padres in 2021, he went 3-2 with a 4.10 ERA (24 ER in 52.2 IP), 76 strikeouts and .159 opponent average in 65 games.

This season, he went 1-0 with 3 saves, a 2.84 ERA (4 ER in 12.2 IP), 20 strikeouts and .191 opponent average over 12 games with the Aces.

He was originally taken in the eighth round by the Los Angeles Angels in 2012.

Misiewicz struggled in his time on the bump with the D-backs so far.

In seven appearances, the lefty has posted a 5.63 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 6.8 strikeouts per nine and 4.55 FIP.

The D-backs look to rebound on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:05 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.