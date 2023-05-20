Close
ARIZONA STATE

Former Sun Devil Jon Rahm has meltdown at 105th PGA Championship

May 20, 2023, 1:30 PM

(Nuclr Golf Twitter screenshot)...

(Nuclr Golf Twitter screenshot)

(Nuclr Golf Twitter screenshot)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

It has been a season of mostly highs for former ASU Sun Devil Jon Rahm, but Saturday at the 105th PGA Championship in Pittsford, N.Y. was not one of those.

The PGA Tour’s No. 1 golfer entered the tournament trying to become just the fourth person in history to win both the Masters and PGA Championship in the same season. Jack Nicklaus last did it in 1975.

Rahm shot six strokes over par-70 on Thursday and then slightly improved with a 68 on Friday, making the cut at +4.

On Saturday, Rahm struggled mightily on the front nine holes of the course, recording six bogies, two pars and one birdie.

After a bad shot on the fifth hole, Rahm attacked a nearby microphone that was near the green.

Additionally, Rahm reacted to a camera crew that was following him in the rain just a few holes later.

“Stop aiming at my face when I’m mad, it’s all you guys do,” Rahm said on the tournament broadcast.

Rahm recovered from the ugly nine holes, recording three birdies and only one bogey on the final nine.

Yesterday on the 11th hole after a bad shot, Rahm spoke some expletives that were also picked up by a camera.

“Great hole, PGA. Great (expletive) hole.”

As successful as the former Sun Devil has been this year and throughout his young career, this may be a weekend to forget.

