ASU receives commitment from 2024 prospect Albert Smith III

Arizona State football added a commitment from EDGE rusher Albert Smith III for its 2024 recruiting class, Smith announced on Twitter Sunday.

Smith is three-star prospect from Ponchatoula, Louisiana and chose ASU over offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Missouri and Tulane.

According to Smith’s profile on Hudl, the skilled pass rusher ran a 4.6 40-yard dash. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds.

Smith was part of a Ponchatoula High School squad that made it to the first round of the Louisiana Division I Non-Select playoffs.

24/7 Sports has Smith listed as the 101st best linebacker in the class of 2024 and 32nd best prospect in the state of Louisiana.

According to the site, Smith is the fifth player of the 2024 class to commit to ASU.

He joins WR Elijah Baesa, ATH Dylan Tapley, CB Tony-Louis Nkuba and WR Zechariah Sample.

