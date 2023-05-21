Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury’s Brittney Griner drops 27 in home return loss vs. Sky

May 21, 2023, 3:44 PM | Updated: 6:09 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner smiles at the fans as she sits between Mercury's Shey Peddy, left, and Evina Westbrook, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 21: (L-R) Sophie Cunningham #9, Diana Taurasi #3, Brittney Griner #42 and Moriah Jefferson #8 of the Phoenix Mercury walk onto the court during the second half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 21: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury stands with teammates for the national anthem before the WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury is introduced before the WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury watches a three-point shot against the Chicago Sky during the second half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“I’m back!”

Brittney Griner pounded her chest and held up threes after drilling a triple in the final minute of the third quarter of her first home game for the Phoenix Mercury since 2021 on Sunday.

Griner dropped a 27-point double-double in the Mercury’s home opener, a 75-69 loss against the Chicago Sky.

RELATED STORIES

The seven-time all-star hit nine of 13 shots from the field with eight free throws, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots in her return to Footprint Center following her detainment in Russia. She came back to the U.S. in December after nearly 10 months in custody.

“We didn’t we didn’t finish the job by getting a win tonight, but I’m just continuing to be impressed with BG,” Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “BG is somebody who can handle so many things clearly that many people could not handle.”

After an emotional introduction, Griner quickly went to work with the first bucket of the game.

Her back to the basket, Griner faked as though she would shoot a turnaround, spun the other way and put up another up-fake. Chicago’s Elizabeth Williams fell for the deke, Griner absorbed the contact and hit the shot to begin a three-point play.

“If I was the first option, I was going to be aggressive and try to score,” Griner said.

She finished the first half with nine points before igniting further with 18 points after the break.

Chicago pushed the lead to 51-41 early in the third quarter, but Griner brought the fans out of their seats with her 3-pointer that pulled Phoenix within 58-53 late in the third quarter.

Phoenix cut the deficit to 66-64 on Diana Taurasi’s 3-pointer with three minutes left. After the Sky pushed the lead back to five, Griner scored on a three-point play to make it 69-67.

The Sky held on to the lead, though, helped by a balanced attack of five players scoring in double figures.

A Dana Evans runner with less than 40 seconds remaining proved to be the dagger.

Evans finished with 13 points and Courtney Williams added 12 for the Sky (2-0).

Taurasi had 16 points and Sug Sutton added 13 for Phoenix (0-2).

Turnovers plagued Phoenix’s offense, as it committed 19. The Sky also grabbed 11 offensive rebounds to the Mercury’s three. Chicago put up 14 more field goals than Phoenix.

Griner had 18 points in the Mercury’s season opener, a 94-71 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks Friday night.

The Mercury’s next game is against the Minnesota Lynx, Thursday at 7 p.m. in Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury is introduced before the WNBA game against the Chicago S...

Arizona Sports

Brittney Griner receives warm welcome back, scores on 1st possession in home return

For the first time since 2021, Brittney Griner took the court for the Mercury in Phoenix at Sunday's home opener.

18 hours ago

Brittney Griner...

Arizona Sports

Mercury C Brittney Griner opens her 1st WNBA season since Russian detainment

Mercury C Brittney Griner made her WNBA regular-season return on Friday vs. the Sparks in L.A. after a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia.

2 days ago

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner smiles during the first half of a WNBA preseason basketball ...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury announce opening-night roster vs. Sparks

The Phoenix Mercury's opening-night roster is set ahead of their Friday matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

3 days ago

Brittney Griner, Mercury...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner’s return, WNBA superteams highlight 2023 season

Intrigue surrounds the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season. Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury open 2023 on Friday.

3 days ago

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against Chiney Ogwumike #13 of the Los ...

Associated Press

Griner, Mercury set to tip off WNBA season after her return from detainment in Russia

Brittney Griner's life and career path have taken a sharp turn over the past 18 months following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia.

5 days ago

Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner...

Jake Anderson

Brittney Griner makes home floor return in preseason for Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner made her return to Footprint Center in a preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.

10 days ago

Mercury’s Brittney Griner drops 27 in home return loss vs. Sky