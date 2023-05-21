Close
Brooks Koepka etches name in history with third PGA Championship win

May 21, 2023, 4:05 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

Brooks Koepka celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Clu...

Brooks Koepka celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka has returned to the top at the PGA Championship.

Six weeks after letting a two-shot lead get away on the final day of the Masters, Koepka fended off challenges from Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler to win his third PGA title at sun-splashed Oak Hill.

Koepka fired a 3-under 67 in the final round to finish at 9 under for the tournament, two clear of Hovland and a late-charging Scheffler.

The victory gave Koepka five major titles, joining the U.S. Opens he won in 2017 and 2018 and the PGAs he captured in 2018 and 2019.

The 33-year-old Koepka is the 20th player to win at least five majors. He is one of six players to claim three or more PGAs, joining Jack Nicklaus (5), Walter Hagen (5) Tiger Woods (4), Gene Sarazen (3) and Sam Snead (3).

Koepka sealed the victory by hitting his approach shot on the par-4 16th to within 5 feet. He sank the ensuing birdie putt while Hovland double-bogeyed after his shot out of a fairway bunker on the same hole became plugged on the lip.

The 25-year-old Hovland was attempting to become the first Norwegian player to win a major title. Instead, he settled for his third straight top-10 finish in golf’s signature events.

Scheffler made a late charge with a final round 5-under 65 but couldn’t completely close the gap. He’ll have to settle for returning to the No. 1 ranked player in the world.

PGA club professional Michael Block’s storybook tournament finished with a flourish. The 46-year-old aced the par-3 15th on his way to a 1-over 71. That left Block at 1-over for the tournament and a tie for 15th, earning him a spot in next year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla.

