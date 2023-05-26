The Arizona Cardinals’ new regime recently completed its first free agency period and NFL Draft at the helm.

New general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon, as well as new offensive and defensive coordinators Drew Petzing and Nick Rallis, received a “B” from Pro Football Focus for their offseason report card.

A new regime in Arizona went about things in a very different way to the old one, and though free agency was a little low on star power or impact signings, the Cardinals made up for it with an excellent draft. They exploited Houston’s desperation to trade back in the draft and still picked up the player they wanted all along (Paris Johnson Jr.) while acquiring a first-round pick next year as part of the deal. The next three picks they had, on Day 2, should each contribute, and quarterback Clayton Tune has been among the most accurate passers in the nation over the past couple of years. Arizona may not see the biggest impact from this offseason in 2023, but they set themselves up for the future as well as any franchise.

For those thinking, “Why do the Cardinals need another quarterback?” — Arizona now has five on the roster because of Kyler Murray’s ACL injury in December that will likely cause him to miss at least the start of next season, if not more.

He was at OTAs on Monday, albeit on the sideline with other players rehabbing from injuries such as franchise left tackle D.J. Humphries.

Players who were re-signed by Mossenfort and Co. include wide receiver Greg Dortch, running back Corey Clement, offensive linemen Will Hernandez and Kelvin Beachum, linebacker Ezekiel Turner, kicker Matt Prater, quarterback David Blough, defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter and cornerback Antonio Hamilton.

Arizona also brought in CBs Kris Boyd and Rashad Fenton, DTs Carlos Watkins and L.J. Collier, LBs Josh Woods and Kyzir White, WR Zach Pascal and OL Hjalte Froholdt in free agency.

And in the new regime’s first draft together, the Cardinals selected the likes of LSU LB BJ Ojulari, Stanford WR Michael Wilson, UCLA OL Jon Gaines II, Auburn LB Owen Pappoe, Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark and West Virginia DT Dante Stills in addition to the aforementioned Johnson and Tune.

