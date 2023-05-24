Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Suns’ interviews for coaching vacancy include Nurse, Rivers

May 23, 2023, 7:37 PM | Updated: 9:46 pm

Head coach Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the first quarter against the Philadel...

Head coach Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Four of the Phoenix Suns’ candidates for their head coaching vacancy include Jordi Fernandez, Nick Nurse, Doc Rivers and Kevin Young, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition, The Athletic’s Shams Charania noted Frank Vogel as a fifth coach who will be interviewed for the job. Charania reports all five will meet with owner Mat Ishbia, general manager James Jones and other team officials in Michigan this week.

Nurse, Rivers and Vogel are the three names with prior head coaching experience in the NBA. All of them were let go by their former teams, while Fernandez and Young are currently lead assistants.

RELATED STORIES

Nurse was the head coach of the Toronto Raptors from 2018-23 and was fired in late April. He led them to a championship in 2019, his first stint as a NBA head coach.

Rivers’ fourth head coaching gig in the league came for three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. They were eliminated in the second round of this postseason and Rivers was dismissed. He won a title leading the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Vogel has been out of coaching since the Los Angeles Lakers axed him at the end of last season, two years after his first season with the Lakers resulted in a championship. He spent six seasons as head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 2010-16 before two years in Orlando coaching the Magic.

Fernandez is the associate head coach for the Sacramento Kings, a position he received coming into this season after spending the last six years as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns’ associate head coach is Young. His start in the NBA coaching was for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2017-20 before he came to Phoenix to work under Monty Williams the following year.

Williams was fired after the Suns were bounced in the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year. His record across four seasons was 194-115.

Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics...

Associated Press

Celtics survive behind Jayson Tatum’s 33 points, force Game 5 vs. Heat

The Celtics remain alive in the Eastern Conference Finals after Jayson Tatum's 34-point night against the Heat extended the series to Game 5.

22 hours ago

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker...

Dan Bickley

Devin Booker’s silence raises questions on his state of mind

This isn't the time for brooding silence and cryptic tweets. This is time for a franchise player to reassure a fan base the future is bright.

22 hours ago

Chris Paul...

Kellan Olson

Suns face complex avenues for potentially moving on from Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns know what they want to get done this offseason with what will be some type of roster makeover.

22 hours ago

LeBron James, Lakers, Nuggets...

Arizona Sports

LeBron James talks retirement after Lakers’ loss to Nuggets

LeBron James admitted he could consider retirement after the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

2 days ago

LeBron James Lakers Nuggets...

Associated Press

LeBron James’ 40 points not enough to save Lakers as Nuggets complete sweep

LeBron James' 40 points in Game 4 were not enough to save the Lakers as the Nuggets completed the sweep and booked a trip to the NBA Finals.

2 days ago

Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns talks with head coach Monty Williams during the second half o...

Kellan Olson

Mikal Bridges: Fired Suns HC Monty Williams ‘ain’t the problem’

Here is Mikal Bridges, giving his honest feelings on a podcast for a fresh and desired perspective from a player on a Suns development.

2 days ago

Report: Suns’ interviews for coaching vacancy include Nurse, Rivers