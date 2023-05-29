Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

ESPN’s Clay projects Cardinals rookie pass rusher BJ Ojulari’s sack total

May 28, 2023, 7:45 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Cardinals added another pass rusher to the mix with the second-round selection of LSU outside linebacker BJ Ojulari this past NFL Draft.

Where he fits in on the depth chart remains to be seen, but that didn’t stop ESPN’s Mike Clay from including Ojulari among the top sack getters from the 2023 draft class.

Ranking nine of the top rookie pass rushers in his overarching projections for numerous positions, Clay has Ojulari coming in tied for fifth with five sacks in 2023.

For a Cardinals squad in search of pass-rushing options following the departures of J.J. Watt (retirement) and Zach Allen (free agency), that should be music to their ears.

RELATED STORIES

If Clay’s projection for Ojulari holds up, he would have landed third on the team behind Watt (12.5) and Allen (5.5). Dropping him down to four sacks would have put him tied with linebacker Isaiah Simmons at four apiece.

Ojulari figures to see playing time right out the gate given where he was taken in the draft and the high praise he is already receiving from head coach Jonathan Gannon and Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

That doesn’t mean it won’t be an uphill climb for the rookie, who will compete with second-year pros Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders in addition to veterans Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje. Zaven Collins is another option to rush the passer after beginning his career on the inside. Jesse Luketa is another player that could vie for playing time in the room.

A look at Clay’s rookie sack projection:

– Will Anderson, Houston Texans: 9
– Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers: 7
– Tyree Wilson, Las Vegas Raiders: 7
– Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals: 6
– Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas City Chiefs: 5
– BJ Ojulari, Arizona Cardinals: 5
– Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams: 5
– Will McDonald IV, New York Jets: 5
– Isaiah Foskey, New Orleans Saint: 5

Arizona Cardinals

Zach Allen #94 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after sacking Mac Jones #10 of the New England P...

Alex Weiner

Ex-Cardinals DL Zach Allen says Vance Joseph a major reason he joined Broncos

Zach Allen joined Vance Joseph with the Denver Broncos this offseason after they both spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals.

23 hours ago

DJ Humphries, Arizona Cardinals...

Kevin Zimmerman

PFF: If there’s a strength for 2023 Cardinals, look to the O-line

While there are some questions about the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line, it's a strong position group compared to the rest of the roster.

23 hours ago

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with fans after Arizona defeated the Chicag...

Arizona Sports

Bills? Cowboys? ESPN lists best fits for DeAndre Hopkins after Cardinals release

DeAndre Hopkins now hits the market after his release from the Cardinals, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler picked out the best potential fits. 

2 days ago

Zach Pascal...

Tyler Drake

Zach Pascal ready to bring out best of Cardinals in reunion with Gannon

Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal and head coach Jonathan Gannon already have a bond as they embark on Year 1 in the desert.

2 days ago

Budda Baker...

Arizona Sports

Budda Baker expected to be back with Cardinals ‘when it’s time to be there’

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker broke his offseason silence on Friday, explaining he will return to the team when it's time to be there.

3 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins...

Arizona Sports

Isaiah Simmons, NFL world react to Cardinals’ release of DeAndre Hopkins

The NFL world was left surprised Friday morning with the Cardinals' announced release of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

3 days ago

ESPN’s Clay projects Cardinals rookie pass rusher BJ Ojulari’s sack total