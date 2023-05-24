Close
Report: Former Cardinals LB Markus Golden signs with Steelers

May 24, 2023, 11:40 AM

Ex-Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden has found a new home, signing on with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Golden is coming off his seventh season with the Cardinals where he recorded 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 20 QB hits across 17 games played in 2022.

The linebacker was among the releases Arizona made this offseason under new general manager Monti Ossenfort and first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon following the firing of Kliff Kingsbury and resignation of Steve Keim.

Golden kicked off his NFL career with the Cardinals as a second-round pick (58th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He was quick to make an impact, registering four sacks, four tackles for loss and 12 QB hits in 15 games played (six starts).

Golden doubled down the following season behind 12.5 sacks, 16 TFLs and 22 QB hits. It was one of three seasons in which he had double-digit marks in each of those three categories, with 2019 and 2021 being the other two.

Arizona wasn’t the only stop in Golden’s NFL journey, either, as he signed with the New York Giants in 2019. It would be a short-lived experiment for the man nicknamed “Junk” and the Giants, who parted ways a season later in a trade back to the Cardinals.

With Golden’s departure earlier in the offseason, Arizona now turns to Cam Thomas, Myjai Sanders, rookie BJ Ojulari, Dennis Gardeck, Jesse Luketa and Victor Dimukeje in the OLBs room. Zaven Collins, who has spent most of his career on the inside, is another pass-rushing option the Cardinals are tinkering with.

