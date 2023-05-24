Close
Phoenix Suns hosting Fernandez, Vogel for interviews this week

May 24, 2023, 3:40 PM

Associate coach Jordi Fernandez of the Sacramento Kings talks with Kevin Huerter #9 during the firs...

Associate coach Jordi Fernandez of the Sacramento Kings talks with Kevin Huerter #9 during the first half of the preseason NBA game at Footprint Center on October 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY


The Phoenix Suns are interviewing Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on Thursday and former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on Friday for their head coach opening, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Those interviews will take place in Phoenix, per Gambadoro.

Fernandez and Vogel are two of the handful of names that have been reportedly attached to the interview process for Phoenix. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski included former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Suns associate head coach Kevin Young.

Fernandez spent the last six years as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets (2016-22) before joining the Kings prior to this year. Sacramento went on to win 48 games and head coach Mike Brown won NBA Coach of the Year.

Vogel has been out of coaching since the Lakers axed him at the end of last season, two years after his first season with the Lakers resulted in a championship. He spent six seasons as head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 2010-16 before two years in Orlando coaching the Magic.

All of the names in the mix are vying for the chance to replace Monty Williams, who was fired two days after Phoenix’s Game 6 loss to the Denver Nuggets eliminated the title contenders in the second round for the second year in a row. Williams’ record across four seasons was 194-115.

