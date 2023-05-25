Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Decision coming on valuable baseball card of D-backs’ Druw Jones

May 24, 2023, 7:27 PM

Druw Jones #25 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields a fly ball during a minor league spring training ...

Druw Jones #25 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields a fly ball during a minor league spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 22, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

(Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Here’s the deal, all detailed by The Athletic’s Nando Di Fino, Zach Buchanan and Bill Shea.

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones has a baseball card with his autograph on it. Only one exists. It is essentially a souped-up version of a rookie card. The Athletic describes it as “the crown jewel” from the entire 2023 Bowman Baseball lineup of baseball cards from Topps.

A memorabilia dealer offered a quarter of a million dollars to someone if they pulled it within 30 days of its release on April 26.

And guess what, someone did.

But there’s a catch: Dave and Adam’s Card World, the memorabilia dealers in question, will buy it for $1 million if Jones, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is a Hall of Famer as a position player.

RELATED STORIES

Best of Ohio Sports Cards is who pulled it, and they said on Instagram they are deciding what to do with the card right now. The card collectors, however, said they will not be considering the $1 million option.

Di Fino notes the card alone is already worth close to $100,000 before the “bounty” from the dealers. Who knows what it could be worth in the future. Kids pulling Charizard Pokemon cards 25 years ago certainly didn’t. Best of Ohio Sports Cards spoke like one of their options could be just holding onto it for now.

To their point in the video, it would be quite the wait on quadrupling the money 20-25 years from now when Jones would be eligible to get voted in. And even then, there’s inflation to consider in the whole risk vs. reward breakdown as well.

It seems crazy to do, at least, because Jones has barely gotten started even in the minors. Buchanan points out Jones has played 10 professional games at the Single A level and that’s it. Not a ton to go off for a Hall of Fame bid.

Best of Ohio Sports Cards, though, said the decision is not because they doubt Jones’ ability. Jones commented on the Instagram post and the collectors said they have spoke with him about it as well.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the bottom of the second inning agains...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen fumbles sweep of Philadelphia Phillies

It should have been a fairly clinical Diamondbacks win that maintained their outstanding form as the hottest team in the National League.

23 hours ago

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning agains...

Kellan Olson

Ryne Nelson gives D-backs more to consider in win over Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks' choice for who to take out for Zach Davies is not an easy one thanks to efforts like Ryne Nelson's on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a ...

Kellan Olson

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s 4-hit night leads D-backs past Phillies

Another great performance at the plate from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was the fuel behind the Arizona Diamondbacks' latest road win.

3 days ago

Dominic Fletcher #8 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bumps fists with third base coach Tony Perezchica #...

Alex Weiner

Dominic Fletcher forcing D-backs hand for playing time with hot start

Dominic Fletcher has presented a problem and solution for the Arizona Diamondbacks with an electric start to his MLB career.

4 days ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with teammates in the dugout after coming aro...

Tom Kuebel

D-backs’ Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continue hot streaks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extended his hit streak to 13 games and Ketel Marte continued his on-base streak 21 as the D-backs beat the Pirates.

4 days ago

(Twitter Photo/Reno Aces)...

Arizona Sports

AAUGH! D-backs’ Triple-A Reno rocks Peanuts-inspired uniforms

The Reno Aces wore Peanuts-inspired uniforms during their game on Saturday night to celebrate the beloved comic strip.

5 days ago

Decision coming on valuable baseball card of D-backs’ Druw Jones