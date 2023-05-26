Close
Coach Prime keeps driving ticket sales, Colorado has record day

May 25, 2023, 9:01 PM

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

There’s a high demand for a front-row seat to watch the turnaround at the University of Colorado under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. Or so the soaring ticket sales indicate.

The Buffaloes sold 11,273 single-game tickets Wednesday, the largest one-day total for individual games in team history. The school already sold out of its season-ticket allotment, marking the first time that’s happened since 1996.

The demand has been through the roof since Sanders took over the downtrodden program in early December. Even the spring game — featuring snowy and cold conditions — sold out.

Sanders and his veteran coaching staff have their work cut out for them turning around a program that went 1-11 last season. They’ve seen many players exit through the transfer portal, only to replaced by a new batch of highly touted recruits. Fall camp figures to be just as much about learning names and faces as new plays and systems.

The Buffaloes over/under win total has been set at 3 1/2 by FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is tied with Stanford for the lowest among Pac-12 teams.

Colorado opens the season on the road at TCU on Sept. 2 before hosting for Nebraska the next weekend. The Buffaloes also will host Colorado State (Sept. 16), Southern California (Sept. 30), Stanford (Oct. 13), Oregon State (for homecoming on Nov. 4) and Arizona (Nov. 11).

