Report: D-backs to recall OF Jake McCarthy, option rookie Dominic Fletcher to Reno

May 25, 2023, 7:19 PM | Updated: 8:15 pm

Dbacks Dominic Fletcher...

Dominic Fletcher #8 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Chase Field on May 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks intend to recall outfielder Jake McCarthy from Triple-A and option rookie outfielder Dominic Fletcher to Reno, according to azcentral’s Nick Piecoro.

McCarthy began the year on the D-backs’ Opening Day roster, but struggled out of the gate before being sent down on April 25.

In 22 games for Arizona in 2023, McCarthy is 9-for-63 and has a slash line of .143/.229/.238 for a .467 OPS on one double, one triple and one home run. The 25-year-old outfielder also added two stolen bases, five walks and three RBI in that span.

However, McCarthy has turned it around of late with a .460 average (17-for-37) and four extra-base hits (two doubles and two home runs) in his last eight games in Reno.

Fletcher — who was on Italy’s World Baseball Classic squad in March — was on a tear in his first two weeks in Major League Baseball after making his debut on April 30.

In his first 12 games as a big leaguer, the 25-year-old rookie went 18-for-39 — a third of which were for extra bases (three doubles, one triple and two home runs) — and slashed .462/.488/.744 for a 1.231 OPS to go along with two walks, five runs scored and 13 RBI.

However, in his last 10 games, Fletcher is 6-for-39 with 11 strikeouts and no RBI while only slashing .154/.214/.205 for a .419 OPS — a stark contrast from the aforementioned success.

The Diamondbacks’ outfield has become extremely competitive this season, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and NL Rookie of the Year candidate Corbin Carroll have solidified themselves in two of the three spots.

Meanwhile, Pavin Smith has been productive and Kyle Lewis began his rehab assignment in Reno earlier this week after battling a non-disclosed illness that has kept him sidelined since early April.

On Tuesday, Alek Thomas, McCarthy and Lewis — who were all on Arizona’s Opening Day roster — each homered for the Aces.

