DeAndre Hopkins’ time as an Arizona Cardinal is now all but a memory following the announced release of the wide receiver on Friday.

Hopkins’ career in the desert comes to a close after three seasons, 221 catches, 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns.

From an on-the-field standpoint, it’s a tough blow for a Cardinals team staring at a tough year ahead. But financially, it makes sense.

Now, the thought of Hopkins playing elsewhere has been on the minds of many this offseason given the amount of trade talk that has circled the wideout.

A release, though, wasn’t quite what the NFL world pictured happening.

Just ask Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke, who reacted to the news in real time.

“What a minute, they already made it official? Oh my goodness,” Ron Wolfley said Friday following Hopkins’ release. “There’s no type of asterisk next to it? Wow.”

.@WolfandLuke would have liked the Cardinals to receive something in return for DeAndre Hopkins. "Never did I see that coming," says Wolf of the receiver's release. pic.twitter.com/A9drhUbhmu — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 26, 2023

“I hate it, I hate it, I hate it,” Luke Lapinski added. “We started this offseason like, ‘I don’t want to settle for a third-round pick for DeAndre Hopkins. Give me a second I guess.’ … Now how about just literally nothing for DeAndre Hopkins. Not anything, nothing.”

With the news still fresh, a peek into the other takeaways, reactions and additional insight from those around the league, beginning with a now-former teammate of Hopkins’:

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) May 26, 2023

The announced release of #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins screams no trade partners. That contract (and potentially his recent availability issues) certainly played a factor. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) May 26, 2023

"They kind of did him a favor." @Wingoz on the DeAndre Hopkins cut news, and how Nuk now has an edge being on the free market🎙️ pic.twitter.com/6vnBTmsHZC — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 26, 2023

Though there are teams that weren’t inclined to take on DeAndre Hopkins’ full 2023 salary of $19.45M, I’ve since heard from some willing to at least revisit Hopkins’ availability & cost given his release. https://t.co/6S1rog1m9T — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 26, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: The Arizona Cardinals have released DeAndre Hopkins #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3xdhkWbHbA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2023

The Arizona Cardinals have released DeAndre Hopkins, but he could technically still be traded by 4pm EST.

If not traded, then he’s cut. Two teams competing to sign him don’t have to compete if you trade, let’s say a late rounder. It’s unlikely but could still happen. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 26, 2023

Brandon Beane on his way to DeAndre Hopkins’ agent with a lucrative offer:pic.twitter.com/0QXKV5znms — Breyon (@bre_88) May 26, 2023

DON’T LET DEANDRE HOPKINS GO TO KANSAS CITY pic.twitter.com/n3igTTylfx — McNeil (@Reflog_18) May 26, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins has only worked with the following play callers in his 10-year career: Kliff Kingsbury

Bill O'Brien

Rick Dennison 🫣 but he still ranks #1 in catches & #2 in receiving yards since being drafted match him up with a great play caller & QB in his next stop 🤞 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 26, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins upset some in the Cardinals organization by sitting out the final two games of the 2022 season even though he was healthy, per sources. It may have been a sticky situation if he remained with the team until the trade deadline. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) May 26, 2023

The Chiefs received permission to talk with DeAndre Hopkins earlier in the offseason and spoke to him before the draft, per sources. Contract was the hurdle, and to do it now, price would have to come way down. KC likes him, but the deal they gave Donovan Smith makes $$$ tough. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 26, 2023

"DeAndre Hopkins being released by the Cardinals never really felt like a possible outcome.. They had trade talks all the way thru the draft but they could never get a deal done"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bnZyTg6pqY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2023

Lamar Jackson requested that the Ravens try to sign DeAndre Hopkins. DeAndre Hopkins said Lamar Jackson is “one of the greats” and would love to play with him. OBJ has been working out with D-Hop this offseason. D-Hop in Baltimore makes too much sense. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) May 26, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: Scariest: Chiefs

Best for fantasy: Bills

Annoying for fantasy: Cowboys and Jets

Makes sense: Browns

Bill O'Brien reunion nobody asked for: Patriots

Funniest: Texans

Second funniest: Packers

Useless: Falcons

Fun for Lamar: Ravens

Low-key fire: Lions — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) May 26, 2023

Never forget when Deandre Hopkins did THIS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SsMTzx34Gn — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 26, 2023

