ARIZONA CARDINALS

Isaiah Simmons, NFL world react to Cardinals’ release of DeAndre Hopkins

May 26, 2023, 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:24 pm

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ time as an Arizona Cardinal is now all but a memory following the announced release of the wide receiver on Friday.

Hopkins’ career in the desert comes to a close after three seasons, 221 catches, 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns.

From an on-the-field standpoint, it’s a tough blow for a Cardinals team staring at a tough year ahead. But financially, it makes sense.

Now, the thought of Hopkins playing elsewhere has been on the minds of many this offseason given the amount of trade talk that has circled the wideout.

A release, though, wasn’t quite what the NFL world pictured happening.

Just ask Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke, who reacted to the news in real time.

“What a minute, they already made it official? Oh my goodness,” Ron Wolfley said Friday following Hopkins’ release. “There’s no type of asterisk next to it? Wow.”

“I hate it, I hate it, I hate it,” Luke Lapinski added. “We started this offseason like, ‘I don’t want to settle for a third-round pick for DeAndre Hopkins. Give me a second I guess.’ … Now how about just literally nothing for DeAndre Hopkins. Not anything, nothing.”

With the news still fresh, a peek into the other takeaways, reactions and additional insight from those around the league, beginning with a now-former teammate of Hopkins’:

