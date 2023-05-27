SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Davis and Tommy Splaine combined for six hits and nine RBIs and Arizona pounded top-seeded Stanford 14-4 in a seven-inning semifinal of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday night.

The eighth-seeded Wildcats (33-23) will play No. 6 seed Oregon in the championship game tonight at 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Road. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Stanford (38-16), ranked fifth in the coaches poll, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run home run by Tommy Troy.

Arizona answered with an eight-run second inning.

Mason White led off with a home run. Tony Bullard and Splaine followed with back-to-back doubles to tie it at 2-all. Nik McClaughry’s infield single gave the Wildcats the lead. Davis followed with a two-run single, Kiko Romero added a sacrifice fly and Splaine drilled a two-run double in his second at-bat of the inning to push the lead to 8-2.

Davis added a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning and the Wildcats led 13-3 en route to the mercy-rule victory.

Bradon Zastrow (6-5) went the distance for Arizona. He allowed four runs on 10 hits, striking out five.

Quinn Mathews was saddled with the loss for Stanford after allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Oregon reaches the title game after cruising to a 12-7 victory over Washington on Friday in the other semifinal.

Sabin Ceballos drove in six runs with three hits. He had a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run homer in the second to help the sixth-seeded Ducks (36-20) take a 6-0 lead on the way to their fifth straight victory.

Coby Morales hit a three-run homer in a five-run third inning to get the third-seeded Huskies within a run.

Oregon broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Drew Smith tripled in the first run and Ceballos capped it with a two-run single.

Reliever Grayson Grinsell (2-1) earned the win for the Ducks with 3 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Kiefer Lord (6-5) started and took the loss for Washington (34-19). Lord lasted just two innings, yielding six runs on eight hits.

The Huskies swept their only series against Oregon in the regular season by a combined scored of 43-18 two weeks ago. The Ducks’ pitching staff had a 14.00 ERA and a .368 batting average against over the three-game set in Eugene, Oregon.

Follow @AZSports