D-backs recall Drey Jameson, option Brandon Pfaadt, Luis Frias

In moves made to fix ineffectiveness and a return from injury, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Drey Jameson from Triple-A Reno and optioned starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and relief pitcher Luis Frias.

The moves also opened a roster spot for the returning Zach Davies, who has been out since April with a left oblique strain. Davies made a rehab start with Double-A Amarillo last weekend and will slide back into the rotation Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox after missing seven weeks.

The 24-year-old Pfaadt is the No. 3 prospect in the team’s farm system and the No. 31 prospect in all of baseball.

He made his major league debut May 3 against the Texas Rangers, surrendering seven runs in 4.2 innings. He wasn’t much better in his next start against the Miami Marlins on May 9, surrendering six runs in five innings.

His best start came in his third major league start, a one-hit, one-run, five-inning effort against the San Francisco Giants on May 14. So far this season, Pfaadt has accumulated an 0-2 record, 8.37 ERA in 23.2 innings pitched.

Jameson returns to a bullpen role for the time being, manager Torey Lovullo said on Saturday.

The righty started the year in the pen before getting inserted into the rotation when Davies went down. He was optioned to Reno on April 24 after a one-inning start.

Frias was signed as a 17-year-old from the Dominican Republic in 2015. He made his major league debut in 2021, making three appearances for a 2.70 ERA. Stints in 2022 and this season, though, were less successful. He holds career totals of a 9.67 ERA in 27 innings.

