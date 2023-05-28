Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GENERAL NEWS

Dallas Stars avoid elimination in Game 5 vs. Golden Knights

May 27, 2023, 8:02 PM | Updated: 8:03 pm

Ty Dellandrea #10 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after scoring his second goal against the Vegas Go...

Ty Dellandrea #10 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after scoring his second goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period in Game Five of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ty Dellandrea scored twice in a 1:27 span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night to stay alive in the Western Conference Final.

The Stars escaped elimination for the second game in a row and head to Dallas for Game 6 on Monday night down 3-2. Dallas is attempting to become the fifth team in NHL history win a series after being down 3-0.

Dellandrea had the first multigoal game of his playoff career, and it helped back a 27-save performance from Jake Oettinger. Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening also scored, and Thomas Harley had two assists.

Chandler Stephenson and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Knights, and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists to extend his points streak to four games. Adin Hill made 30 saves.

Dellandrea scored from the right circle to put Dallas ahead, the puck deflecting off Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo with 9:25 left. Then, Dellandrea scored from the slot with 7:58 remaining for the Stars’ first multigoal lead of the series.

The teams traded goals in the first two periods.

Jack Eichel battled two Stars players for the puck in Vegas’ offensive zone, and then Barbashev swooped in and made a fantastic move to glide past Oettinger and score with 6:24 left in the first period. The Stars wasted little time in answering when Glendening scored on a deflection less than two minutes later.

Dallas was robbed of what looked like a sure goal when Hill snagged a point-blank shot from Roope Hintz, who then threw his back in disbelief.

Like in the first period, the Knights had a goal in the second quickly answered by one from the Stars. Stephenson scored from the left circle at 16:40 of the period, and Robertson knocked his own rebounds 2:09 later to make it 2-2. Stephenson tied the Knights’ record with his eight playoff goal this year, and Robertson had his fifth of the series.

General News

Derrick White #9 and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics react after defeating the Miami Heat 104...

Associated Press

At the horn: Celtics force Game 7 with buzzer-beater after trailing 0-3 vs. Heat

Derrick White scored on a putback with 0.1 seconds left and the Celtics moved to the brink of the greatest comeback in NBA playoffs history.

23 hours ago

Arizona Wildcats' Bradon Zastrow went the distance Friday night in the semifinal game of the PAC-12...

Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats baseball advances to Pac-12 title game against Oregon tonight in Scottsdale

Arizona pounded top-seeded Stanford 14-4 in a seven-inning semifinal of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday night.

23 hours ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spri...

Associated Press

Coach Prime keeps driving ticket sales, Colorado has record day

There's a high demand for a front-row seat to watch the turnaround at the University of Colorado under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

3 days ago

Michael Block, PGA club pro, championship...

Associated Press

Michael Block steals the show with hole-in-1 at PGA Championship

Club pro Michael Block made a hole-in-one, finished in the top-15 and teared up living his dream at the PGA Championship.

6 days ago

Gabe Vincent #2 and Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat react after a timeout during the third quarter ...

Associated Press

No. 8 seed Heat stomp Celtics to take 3-0 lead in Eastern finals

Eighth-seeded Heat moved one win from the NBA Finals after rolling past the Celtics 128-102 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference title series.

7 days ago

Brooks Koepka celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Clu...

Associated Press

Brooks Koepka etches name in history with third PGA Championship win

Six weeks after letting a lead get away on the final day of the Masters, Brooks Koepka fended off challengers to win his third PGA title.

7 days ago

Dallas Stars avoid elimination in Game 5 vs. Golden Knights