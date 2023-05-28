Close
Arizona Wildcats baseball drops Pac-12 Tournament final to Oregon

May 28, 2023, 10:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SCOTTSDALE (AP) — Jacob Walsh hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and Oregon held on to beat Arizona 5-4 Saturday night and win the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

No. 6 seed Oregon (36-20) has won six games in a row and clinched the program’s first conference title in nearly 50 years. The Ducks have advanced to the regionals in three consecutive seasons following coach Mark Wasikowski’s first season at the helm — the 2020 campaign that was shortened by the COVID pandemic.

Walsh’s solo shot gave Oregon a one-run lead and, after Drew Cowley and Sabin Ceballos were each hit by a pitch, Cowley scored on a single to right by Tanner Smith to make it 5-3 in the seventh.

No. 8 seed Arizona (33-23) trimmed its deficit to 5-4 on Tony Bullard’s two-out solo homer in the eighth inning but the Ducks held on from there.

Oregon took a 3-1 lead when Gavin Grant and Rikuu Nishida hit back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the fourth. Arizona got a run back when Tommy Splaine, who reached on a error to lead off the inning, scored on a single Mac Bingham in the fifth and then tied it in the sixth on Kiko Romero’s inside-the-park homer.

Romero, a transfer from Central Arizona College in his first season with the Wildcats, tied the program single-season RBI record with 86 (Ron Hassey, 1974).

Arizona’s Chase Davis was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, as four Wildcats made the All-Tournament team:

Arizona took down rival Arizona State 12-3 on Tuesday in the Pac-12 Tournament opener.

The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be announced Sunday and the rest of the 64-team field next Monday. The College World Series is June 16 through June 25 or 26 in Omaha, Nebraska.

