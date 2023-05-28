Close
Lawson Crouse scores, Andre Tourigny-coached Canada defeats Germany to win hockey worlds

May 28, 2023, 2:15 PM

Lawson Crouse of Canada, Milan Lucic of Canada and Peyton Krebs of Canada Team Canada celebrates after scoring 1-0 during the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Finland - Latvia game between Canada and Czech Republic at Arena Riga on May 23, 2023 in Riga, Latvia. (Photo by Pasi Suokko/Apollo Photo/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Samuel Blais scored two goals to rally Canada to a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

It’s a record 28th world title for Canada, and its second in three years. Russia has 27 while Germany has never won the trophy.

Andre Tourigny of the Arizona Coyotes was the championship-winning head coach with Shane Doan on board as assistant general manager.

Blais netted with a backhand 4:51 into the final period for a 3-2 lead for Canada, which was playing in its fourth straight final.

Lawson Crouse, Tylor Toffoli and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada, Peyton Krebs had two assists and goaltender Samuel Montembeault stopped 21 shots.

Toffoli stretched the lead to 4-2 from the left circle with 8:09 remaining and Laughton made it 5-2 with an empty net goal.

Canada had to come back twice in the final.

John Peterka wristed a shot past Montembeault from the left circle 7:44 into the game. It was the sixth goal for the Buffalo Sabres forward at the tournament.

Blais was fed by Krebs to beat goaltender Mathias Niederberger and tie it 1-1 at 10:47.

Daniel Fischbuch put the Germans ahead again with a one-timer with 6:13 to go in the middle period.

Crouse equalized on a power play with 2:32 remaining in the frame.

It was the first medal for Germany since 1953 when it was second behind Sweden.

The two previously met just once in the final with Canada winning 6-1 in 1930.

Coyotes forwards Jack McBain and Michael Carcone also contributed to Team Canada.

