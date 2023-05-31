<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Arizona Cardinals were unable to trade away wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, instead deciding to release the three-time First Team All-Pro.

Arizona has since been on the wrong side of national chatter, with many saying the Cardinals failed in their handling of the wideout that saw zero draft compensation in return for his departure from the franchise.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer, however, is seeing a split between those in the industry who think Hopkins still has something left in the tank and those who feel the price outweighs the production.

There’s a healthy divide on exactly what Hopkins has left. I asked one veteran team executive what’s still there, and he answered, via text, “Not much. He can’t run anymore.” Another answer was pretty different—“He’s still a good player. Good route runner, big, physical target that can play a ball in the air. He’s still a threat.” And a third played both sides of it.

An AFC executive also mentioned Hopkins’ practice habits and the “true colors” Hopkins shows when things are going great for the organization.

Aside from the front-office insight, Breer outlined Arizona’s process in attempting to move the wideout via trade. That included Arizona giving both the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs permission to speak with Hopkins. Breer also got a sense that the Cardinals were potentially willing to take on some of the wide receiver’s salary if it meant getting a top-100 pick in return.

That never came to fruition, though, despite Hopkins’ camp pushing for Arizona to take on more money to make a deal work.

In Breer’s eyes, there are only two conclusions when it comes to Hopkins.

Either Hopkins finds someone to pay up and takes the bag. Or, he takes less to chase a ring with Kansas City or Buffalo, with the idea that putting together a full, healthy 2023 could burnish his legacy and perhaps set up one last payday next March.

