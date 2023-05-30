Close
North Carolina transfer Caleb Love commits to Arizona hoops

May 30, 2023, 12:46 PM | Updated: 12:55 pm

Caleb Love, North Carolina transfer, Arizona Wildcats...

Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dribbles during a game against the Duke Blue Devils on March 04, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Duke won 62-57. (Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images)

(Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images)

Caleb Love, who led the North Carolina Tar Heels in scoring last season, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will transfer to join the Arizona Wildcats.

The 6-foot-4 guard brings three years and 95 starts of experience to Tommy Lloyd’s team.

Love averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season. He shot 39% from the field and 30% from three-point range on 7.4 attempts per game. He took half of his total attempts from three.

He played his first three college seasons for the Tar Heels, including for a team that was national championship runner-up to Kansas in 2021-22.

Love joins a projected rotation that will include former Alabama point guard Jaden Bradley, San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson, plus returnees in center Oumar Ballo, wing Pelle Larsson and guard Kylan Boswell. Those six players should be safely in the rotation.

The Wildcats also add Lithuanian big Motiejus Krivas and four-star wing K.J. Lewis to the roster this year. The depth could receive a boost if there is development between sophomore big men Henri Veesaar and Dylan Anderson along with sophomore wing Filip Borovicanin.

Arizona reloaded this offseason after going 28-7 and losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed in 2022-23.

The team lost starters Azuolas Tubelis (NBA Draft), Kerr Kriisa (West Virgina transfer), Courtney Ramey (graduate) and Cedric Henderson Jr. (graduate).

