ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

2023 MLB All-Star voting opens with D-backs carrying momentum

May 31, 2023, 2:39 PM

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot park on April 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Online voting began Wednesday for starters in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11.

An individual may cast up to five votes per 24-hour period through 9 a.m. MST on June 22 on MLB.com, the 30 team websites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App.

The top two players in each league at each position other than outfield plus the top six outfielders in each league will be announced on June 22 starting at 3 p.m. MST on the MLB Network. The top overall vote-getter in each league will start in the All-Star Game and bypass the second round of balloting.

The second phase of voting, which does not carry over from the first round, runs from 9 a.m. MST on June 26 through 9 a.m. MST on June 29. An individual can vote once per 24-hour period.

The remaining starters will be announced on June 29 beginning at 4 p.m. MST on ESPN.

Pitchers and reserves, voted on by player ballots and the commissioner’s office, will be announced on July 2 starting at 2:30 p.m. MST on ESPN.

For the Arizona Diamondbacks, there’s a chance to get multiple names in the game with the team 32-23 and holding a firm lead in the NL Wild Card race as of Wednesday.

Voting on the 2023 MLB All-Star Game includes these Diamondbacks starters: 1B Christian Walker; 2B Ketel Marte; 3B Josh Rojas; OFs Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Pavin Smith; C Gabriel Moreno; and designated hitter Evan Longoria.

Fans can also write in candidate names not included among the listed players.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

