PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix City Council vote passes to support Suns’ All-Star bids

May 31, 2023, 5:27 PM

Fans of the Phoenix Suns poses for photos outside of Footprint Center before Game Three of the NBA ...

Fans of the Phoenix Suns poses for photos outside of Footprint Center before Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on May 05, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix City Council had a unanimous 9-0 vote on Wednesday in favor of supporting the bids from the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury to host future All-Star games.

The meeting’s agenda stated the WNBA All-Star Game bid is for 2024 while the NBA All-Star Game bid will come for either 2025 or 2026.

The organizations are connected with the city, the mayor’s office, the governor’s office, the Phoenix Convention Center and more groups in order to ensure a united presentation to the leagues when bidding on future spots.

“We’re excited to partner with the city of Phoenix to engage the NBA and WNBA to bring both All-Star games to the Valley,” Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement on Thursday. “Phoenix is one of the great basketball cities in the world and the perfect place to bring together the players and fans to celebrate the sport. The Phoenix Suns and Mercury want to continue finding new and important ways to partner with the city to bring real impact to our community.”

The All-Star games would be the latest marquee sporting event to be added to the Valley’s schedule. After just hosting Super Bowl LVII in February, the Men’s Final Four arrives in 2024 and the Women’s Final Four comes to Footprint Center in 2026.

