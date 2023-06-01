Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GENERAL NEWS

Dates set for Valley’s next Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl

May 31, 2023, 8:45 PM

Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Michi...

Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The dates for a few bowl games were announced on Wednesday, including two that will be marquee sporting events in the Valley at the end of the calendar year.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will take place at Chase Field on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. local time while the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium takes us fresh into 2024 with a Jan. 1 kickoff at 11 a.m. local time.

The upcoming Fiesta Bowl will be the last to occur in the current College Football Playoff before the expansion is implemented. Beginning in the 2024 regular season, the field will be 12 teams and starts a three-year cycle of the Fiesta Bowl hosting one of those games in the tournament. The 2024 iteration will be the first-ever quarterfinal game, followed by a college football semifinal the next season on Jan. 8, 2026.

The Fiesta Bowl, previously with Tostitos as its title partner, announced Vrbo as the new title partner in July.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is between a team from the Big Ten and Big 12 and comes to downtown Phoenix for the eighth straight season.

General News

(Twitter Photo/@Dbacks)...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Kristian Robinson reinstated, can resume playing in games after 3 years

Former Diamondbacks top prospect Kristian Robinson can resume playing in minor league games, as the organization reinstated him on Monday.

3 days ago

Arizona infielder Garen Caulfield (1) celebrates with Arizona outfielder Mac Bingham (7) at home pl...

Torrence Dunham

Arizona baseball makes NCAA tournament, ASU part of first 4 out

The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will dance in the NCAA tournament, while Arizona State is staying home as one of the first four teams out. 

3 days ago

Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the 107th Run...

Associated Press

Josef Newgarden wins Indy 500, crash sends tire over fence near grandstand

Newgarden broke through Sunday, though, winning the Indy 500 to extend team owner Roger Penske's record to 19 victories.

4 days ago

Arizona infielder Garen Caulfield (1) celebrates with Arizona outfielder Mac Bingham (7) at home pl...

Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats baseball drops Pac-12 Tournament final to Oregon

Oregon baseball held on to beat the Arizona Wildcats 5-4 Saturday night and win the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

4 days ago

Derrick White #9 and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics react after defeating the Miami Heat 104...

Associated Press

At the horn: Celtics force Game 7 with buzzer-beater after trailing 0-3 vs. Heat

Derrick White scored on a putback with 0.1 seconds left and the Celtics moved to the brink of the greatest comeback in NBA playoffs history.

5 days ago

Ty Dellandrea #10 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after scoring his second goal against the Vegas Go...

Associated Press

Dallas Stars avoid elimination in Game 5 vs. Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night to stay alive in the Western Conference Final.

5 days ago

Dates set for Valley’s next Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl