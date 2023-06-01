Dates set for Valley’s next Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The dates for a few bowl games were announced on Wednesday, including two that will be marquee sporting events in the Valley at the end of the calendar year.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will take place at Chase Field on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. local time while the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium takes us fresh into 2024 with a Jan. 1 kickoff at 11 a.m. local time.

The upcoming Fiesta Bowl will be the last to occur in the current College Football Playoff before the expansion is implemented. Beginning in the 2024 regular season, the field will be 12 teams and starts a three-year cycle of the Fiesta Bowl hosting one of those games in the tournament. The 2024 iteration will be the first-ever quarterfinal game, followed by a college football semifinal the next season on Jan. 8, 2026.

The Fiesta Bowl, previously with Tostitos as its title partner, announced Vrbo as the new title partner in July.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is between a team from the Big Ten and Big 12 and comes to downtown Phoenix for the eighth straight season.

