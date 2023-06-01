Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Referee Eric Lewis not officiating NBA Finals amid Twitter burner account investigation

Jun 1, 2023, 7:24 AM

Eric Lewis, referee...

Referee Eric Lewis gestures during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat on May 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, while the league continues to look into whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other officials from online critiques.

Lewis had been chosen to work the finals in each of the last four seasons. This year’s finals referees were announced by the league Thursday morning, about 12 hours before the start of the title series.

After some now-deleted tweets were revealed by a pair of Twitter users last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account, which utilizes the name “blair cuttliff.” The account was deactivated briefly last week but was active again Wednesday evening.

RELATED STORIES

“Regarding Eric Lewis and the social media posts, we are continuing to review the matter and he will not be working the finals,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Thursday.

The league has not revealed a timetable for the completion of its probe into whether Lewis used the Twitter account. It also remains unknown what discipline from the league that Lewis could face if he broke policy by discussing officiating matters openly without approval.

Of the 12 referees picked for the Nuggets-Heat matchup, nine worked the title series last season. Scott Foster will be a finals referee for the 16th year, while Tony Brothers and Marc Davis were picked for a 12th time. Zach Zarba is now a 10-time selection, John Goble was picked for the seventh time, David Guthrie for the sixth time, Josh Tiven for the fourth and Courtney Kirkland and James Williams are now three-time selections.

Returning to the referee lineup for the finals are Ed Malloy, now an eight-time pick, and Bill Kennedy — picked for the fifth time. The only first-time selection this year is Kevin Scott, who began working NBA games in the 2010-11 season.

Tyler Ford and Ben Taylor have been assigned as finals alternates. Foster has officiated 23 NBA Finals games, followed by Davis (18) and Brothers (15).

“The pinnacle for an NBA official is to work the NBA Finals,” said Byron Spruell, the league’s president of basketball operations.

Davis, Guthrie and Malloy will work Game 1 of the series Thursday night, the league said. Typically, the 12 referees each get to work one of the first four games of the series.

Besides Lewis, the other referees who worked the 2022 finals but aren’t working them this year are Kane Fitzgerald — who left on-court work after last season and took over in September as the league’s Vice President of Referee Operations and Replay Center Principal — and James Capers, who is injured.

Lewis has worked more than 1,200 games, counting both regular season and playoffs, in 19 seasons as an NBA referee. He last worked on May 16, when Denver played host to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The reports of the tweets came out about a week later.

Phoenix Suns

Former Suns head coach Monty Williams...

Arizona Sports

Report: Pistons agree to deal with former Suns HC Monty Williams

Former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has agreed to a six-year deal worth $72 million to coach the Detroit Pistons.

1 day ago

Fans of the Phoenix Suns poses for photos outside of Footprint Center before Game Three of the NBA ...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix City Council vote passes to support Suns’ All-Star bids

The Phoenix City Council had a 9-0 vote on Wednesday in favor of supporting the bids from the Suns and Mercury to host All-Star games.

1 day ago

Bob Myers, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors GM...

Associated Press

Dynasty architect Bob Myers departs Golden State Warriors

Bob Myers is departing as president and GM of the Golden State Warriors after building a team that captured four titles in eight years.

2 days ago

Doc Rivers, Suns head coaching candidates...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ list of head-coaching candidates down to 3

The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their head-coaching search to Doc Rivers, Frank Vogel and Kevin Young, reports Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

2 days ago

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White walks to the bench after being take out of the game in the closi...

Associated Press

Heat finish off Celtics for Game 7 victory and a spot in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat beat the Celtics 103-84, turning back Boston’s attempt at an unprecedented comeback from a 3-0 deficit.

2 days ago

Former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, Bucks and Suns coaching candidate...

Arizona Sports

Suns coaching options continue to dwindle as Nurse reportedly joins 76ers

Former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is joining the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, further narrowing the candidates available for the top job in Phoenix.

3 days ago

Referee Eric Lewis not officiating NBA Finals amid Twitter burner account investigation