ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Judge rules in favor of D-backs getting full payment from Diamond Sports

Jun 1, 2023, 5:09 PM

The Bally Sports Arizona logo is seen before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on May 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 6-0. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

A bankruptcy judge on Thursday ruled in favor of Major League Baseball against Diamond Sports after the latter filed for bankruptcy in March, per Sportico’s Michael McCann.

That means Diamond Sports still has to fulfill its end of contracts for the rights to broadcast MLB games. The Arizona Diamondbacks, televised on Diamond’s Bally Sports Arizona, are ordered to still receive the full payment of $18 million, according to Arizona’s Law.

The D-backs join the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins as teams the judge ruled are still due that full allotment of money. If Diamond cannot pay the fees, MLB wants Diamond to reject the agreements in place so the league could get the broadcasting rights back.

The court hearing ends between MLB and Diamond after two days, with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred involved in the proceedings.

Diamond has the rights to 40 professional teams — 13 baseball, 15 NBA and 12 NHL.

MLB will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday after Diamond missed a rights fees payment to the regional sports network’s parent company and let the grace period expire.

The Padres become the first team that MLB will take over production of its broadcasts. MLB set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for a bankruptcy filing by Diamond.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

