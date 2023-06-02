Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Positive reactions flood social media after Suns’ hiring of head coach Frank Vogel

Jun 2, 2023, 11:01 AM

Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 31, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Twenty days after the Phoenix Suns parted ways with one head coach, they hired another with the addition of Frank Vogel on Friday.

Instead of in-house option Kevin Young or veteran head coach Doc Rivers, the Suns turned their sights to Vogel, who heads to the desert on a reported five-year, $31 million deal.

He replaces former Suns head coach Monty Williams. The former Phoenix coach also recently found a new home this offseason, reportedly signing a massive contract worth $78.5 million for six years that could exceed $100 million thanks to incentives and team options that go beyond the six seasons.

Vogel gets back into the head-coaching ring following a one-year hiatus that proceeded his firing from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

He brings with him 11 years of head-coaching experience that includes an NBA Finals run with the Lakers during the Disney bubble in 2020. Aside from the Lakers (2019-22), Vogel also served as head coach for the Orlando Magic (2016-18) and the Indiana Pacers (2010-16).

The Suns’ hiring of Vogel has been met with mostly positive reactions from those locally and across the NBA landscape.

The report of Rivers pulling his name from the Suns’ head-coaching search minutes before the Vogel news dropped only added to the response:

