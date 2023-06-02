Twenty days after the Phoenix Suns parted ways with one head coach, they hired another with the addition of Frank Vogel on Friday.

Instead of in-house option Kevin Young or veteran head coach Doc Rivers, the Suns turned their sights to Vogel, who heads to the desert on a reported five-year, $31 million deal.

He replaces former Suns head coach Monty Williams. The former Phoenix coach also recently found a new home this offseason, reportedly signing a massive contract worth $78.5 million for six years that could exceed $100 million thanks to incentives and team options that go beyond the six seasons.

Vogel gets back into the head-coaching ring following a one-year hiatus that proceeded his firing from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

He brings with him 11 years of head-coaching experience that includes an NBA Finals run with the Lakers during the Disney bubble in 2020. Aside from the Lakers (2019-22), Vogel also served as head coach for the Orlando Magic (2016-18) and the Indiana Pacers (2010-16).

The Suns’ hiring of Vogel has been met with mostly positive reactions from those locally and across the NBA landscape.

The report of Rivers pulling his name from the Suns’ head-coaching search minutes before the Vogel news dropped only added to the response:

Vogel watching Doc Rivers pull his name from Suns head coaching search pic.twitter.com/xaYhtjSTxN — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 2, 2023

I’m taking the L. Was Kevin Young for a couple weeks, then Ishbia decided he wanted someone splashier and more experienced and shifted gears. What’s interesting is Booker was pushing hard for KY. But Vogel is an excellent coach. Can’t wait to find out what happened. https://t.co/l38s4UwOAb — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 2, 2023

Frank Vogel and Kevin Young next season pic.twitter.com/L81Hb87Gua — chandler (@CardsCanyon) June 2, 2023

Frank Vogel going to the Suns! He's an excellent, championship winning coach. I'm very interested to see how he does with KD, Devin Booker, the CP3 decision, the Ayton decision, and many others. Also working with a new owner — there will be more changes to come for sure. — Albert Nguyen (@AnalyticsCapper) June 2, 2023

Wildwood NJ native Frank Vogel is one of the most respected defensive minds in basketball. Got a bad wrap with the Lakers after winning a championship in 2020. I respect Frank Vogel as a coach and think this is a really good hire for the Suns! pic.twitter.com/rO5QOs0cWw — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) June 2, 2023

Frank Vogel bout to revenge game the hell outta the Lakers — FabeLive (@FABEdelFUTURO) June 2, 2023

Frank Vogel to Phoenix could help. If they can sign anybody that score a few buckets & play decent defense — Mr. Nobody (@UncensoredCP15) June 2, 2023

Me when Frank Vogel turns Ayton into a DPOY caliber player and Booker makes all defensive team all while having elite offense pic.twitter.com/Ji3GBDGIky — mike48 (@AntonioGthe3rd) June 2, 2023

I'm fine with Frank Vogel. Not a particularly inspired hire but he's a solid coach who'll have them defending consistently. Also, and just as importantly, he's not Doc Rivers. Now if they can keep Kevin Young as the top assistant to help run the offense, we're cookin with gas — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) June 2, 2023

$6.2M annually for Frank Vogel compared to $13M annually for Monty Williams. Crazy https://t.co/4ZCay9JIdZ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 2, 2023

Frank Vogel to the Suns I didn’t picture yes he won a chip. I feel like Phoenix needed better offensive creativity and I’m not sold that’s what Frank does best. They’ll defend better but I still worry about the play and set design etc. #NBA — J.T T.E (@TalkSports303) June 2, 2023

Frank Vogel is one of the best defensive tacticians in the NBA. Consistently has his teams elite on that end of the floor. Vogel also puts a heavy emphasis on rim protecting bigs (ex: Roy Hibbert and Anthony Davis). The big question now pivots to whether Deandre Ayton is a fit… — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 2, 2023

Frank Vogel coaching the suns might be scary ngl — rey III (@AdalinIii) June 2, 2023

One thing the Suns do get with Frank Vogel, is more yelling at the opposing 3pt shooter out the corner. He’s the king of that. — Jonathan Zaslow (@ZaslowShow) June 2, 2023

Frank Vogel is a great hire man. Suns already got 2 of the best offensive players in the world. Give this man the pieces to build an elite defense the way we’ve seen him do before and lets win a ring. pic.twitter.com/PvEPcoeUTb — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) June 2, 2023

Frank Vogel is going to do really good stuff with the Suns. I'd even think about keeping DeAndre Ayton. I bet Vogel could get the best basketball we've seen out of Ayton yet. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 2, 2023

When the Suns hired Monty Williams in 2019, we were shocked they could land a top guy. No one wants to come here.

Suns hired a championship in Frank Vogel 2023.

Culture has changed for the Suns. Suns are a destination now. — Kropp (@KROPPTOP) June 2, 2023

The Phoenix Suns have hired Frank Vogel* pic.twitter.com/DrDHmMvRsu — 𝘔𝘪𝘬𝘢𝘭 𝘉𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘚𝘡𝘕 (@BridgesDPOY) June 2, 2023

I think Frank Vogel is a better basketball coach than Monty Williams, for what it's worth. Major question I have is how he'll tweak the offense, and how he can elevate the KD-Booker dynamic after plugging in new sets. Also, considering Kevin Young is admired there, does he stay? — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 2, 2023

Ty Lue —> Nick Nurse —> Kevin Young —> Frank Vogel How in the world did we get here? — Benjamin Garcia (@GarciaTalks) June 2, 2023

They Hire frank vogel as the head coach and we still kept Kevin young as assistant for his stans cause why not have both pic.twitter.com/dtN9sRHL6I — 🦅 (@Only1Pope) June 2, 2023

I don’t hate the Frank Vogel hiring but one thing he’s shown is a lack of offensive adjustment. If they keep Kevin Young to run the offense this could work really well. Potentially lock up Kevin Young long term so that way he can take over that head coach role one day — Ethan Cannon (@EthanthePanda7) June 2, 2023

If LeBron is on your team, LeBron is your coach, GM, & owner. On the same page, it’s gotta be tough managing a team with LB on it. Frank Vogel will have a much easier job here, in Phoenix. With KD and book, you don’t have to do much. — Edgar (@EdgarOntiveros_) June 2, 2023

Frank Vogel will be good for Phoenix, especially once they trade Ayton for Turner. — SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) June 2, 2023

Follow @AZSports