June 2 is Lou Gehrig Day, honoring both the date of his debut with the New York Yankees in 1925 and his death in 1941 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

The Arizona Diamondbacks donated $25,000 to combat Lou Gehirg’s Disease on Friday, contributing to MLB research extraordinaire Sarah Langs’ #FistBumps4ALS initiative.

The D-backs posted a photo of manager Torey Lovullo and pitcher Tommy Henry fist bumping on the field to participate in the challenge Langs started to benefit Project ALS, which funds scientific research to better understand the brain disease with no known cure.

OH MY GOODNESS Thank you so much to everyone involved at the @Dbacks 😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺💕💕💕 https://t.co/NycY4bs5vr — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 3, 2023

Langs announced that she had ALS last October and has been a leader in raising awareness. Her fundraiser has raised over $60,000 as of Friday night, more than doubling her initial goal of $30,000.

She was honored at Citi Field on Friday, and the New York Mets also contributed to Project ALS.

In partnership with @MLB, the @Mets and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation are proud to honor Lou Gehrig Day at @CitiField by recognizing New York City native and MLB analyst, Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports). Langs shared her ALS diagnosis last year and in honor of her courage and… pic.twitter.com/KDi1G85LpH — Amazin' Mets Foundation (@AmazinMetsFdn) June 3, 2023

Each MLB broadcast booth will also display a Langs Star on Friday, which can be purchased online with proceeds going to Project ALS.

The league is also auctioning 30 Lou Gehrig bats autographed by current players for the cause, including D-backs infielder Ketel Marte, ex-Arizona outfielder Daulton Varsho and Detroit Tigers youngster and former Arizona State standout Spencer Torkelson. The auction ends on June 12.

June is ALS Awareness Month, and teams around MLB raised awareness to efforts combating the disease on Lou Gehrig Day:

Prior to today's game some of our players joined fans battling with ALS. #LouGehrigDay pic.twitter.com/gtiBPzPU6V — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 2, 2023

We're proud to honor the life and legacy of Lou Gehrig and everyone affected by ALS on this #LouGehrigDay pic.twitter.com/z7H95FL2Im — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 3, 2023

Hillary Prince, @Jonah_heim6's mother-in-law, is currently battling Bulbar Onset ALS. On this #LouGehrigDay, she threw out the first pitch to Jonah as we continue in the fight against ALS. pic.twitter.com/eU54RHrTT8 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 3, 2023

The White Sox recognized #LouGehrigDay by welcoming individuals directly impacted by ALS. Visit https://t.co/RwsmwO9TVT to see how you can help in the fight against ALS. pic.twitter.com/Pr0njWVqvi — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 3, 2023

