Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs donate $25K to Sarah Langs’ ALS initiative on Lou Gehrig Day

Jun 2, 2023, 7:00 PM

(Twitter Photo/@Dbacks)

June 2 is Lou Gehrig Day, honoring both the date of his debut with the New York Yankees in 1925 and his death in 1941 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

The Arizona Diamondbacks donated $25,000 to combat Lou Gehirg’s Disease on Friday, contributing to MLB research extraordinaire Sarah Langs’ #FistBumps4ALS initiative.

The D-backs posted a photo of manager Torey Lovullo and pitcher Tommy Henry fist bumping on the field to participate in the challenge Langs started to benefit Project ALS, which funds scientific research to better understand the brain disease with no known cure.

Langs announced that she had ALS last October and has been a leader in raising awareness. Her fundraiser has raised over $60,000 as of Friday night, more than doubling her initial goal of $30,000.

She was honored at Citi Field on Friday, and the New York Mets also contributed to Project ALS.

Each MLB broadcast booth will also display a Langs Star on Friday, which can be purchased online with proceeds going to Project ALS.

The league is also auctioning 30 Lou Gehrig bats autographed by current players for the cause, including D-backs infielder Ketel Marte, ex-Arizona outfielder Daulton Varsho and Detroit Tigers youngster and former Arizona State standout Spencer Torkelson. The auction ends on June 12.

June is ALS Awareness Month, and teams around MLB raised awareness to efforts combating the disease on Lou Gehrig Day:

D-backs donate $25K to Sarah Langs’ ALS initiative on Lou Gehrig Day