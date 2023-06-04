FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Cade Pilchard started and pitched six scoreless innings to earn Santa Clara a 9-3 win over Arizona in an elimination game in the Fayetteville Regional that was delayed by a lengthy bout with inclement weather Saturday.

Weather postponed Saturday’s nightcap, a winner’s bracket game between host Arkansas and TCU. That game must be played Sunday before Santa Clara (36-19) will know who it plays: the loser of the game between the Razorbacks and the Horned Frogs.

Pilchard (4-1) started the seventh inning with an 8-0 lead and gave up a lead-off home run by Emilio Corona and a single to Mason White before being lifted. Jared Feikes worked the final three innings.

Efrain Manzo hit a solo home run in the third inning and Michael O’Hara and Eamonn Lance each hit two-run shots to stake the Broncos to the lead.

White hit a ninth-inning home run for the Wildcats.

Aiden May started and worked 4 ⅔ innings for Arizona, allowing just one earned run on five hits and three walks while recording seven strikeouts.

Arizona knocked off Pac-12 regular-season champion Stanford 14-7 in the conference tournament and won seven of nine game entering the regional, with Chase Davis and Kiko Romero combining for eight homers and 40 RBIs during the stretch. Santa Clara outscored opponents 85-26 during an eight-game win streak entering the regional.

TCU rolled to a 12-4 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Follow @AZSports