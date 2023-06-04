Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA

Arizona Wildcats baseball eliminated from tournament with loss to Santa Clara

Jun 3, 2023, 10:39 PM

(Twitter Photo/Arizona Baseball)...

(Twitter Photo/Arizona Baseball)

(Twitter Photo/Arizona Baseball)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Cade Pilchard started and pitched six scoreless innings to earn Santa Clara a 9-3 win over Arizona in an elimination game in the Fayetteville Regional that was delayed by a lengthy bout with inclement weather Saturday.

Weather postponed Saturday’s nightcap, a winner’s bracket game between host Arkansas and TCU. That game must be played Sunday before Santa Clara (36-19) will know who it plays: the loser of the game between the Razorbacks and the Horned Frogs.

Pilchard (4-1) started the seventh inning with an 8-0 lead and gave up a lead-off home run by Emilio Corona and a single to Mason White before being lifted. Jared Feikes worked the final three innings.

Efrain Manzo hit a solo home run in the third inning and Michael O’Hara and Eamonn Lance each hit two-run shots to stake the Broncos to the lead.

White hit a ninth-inning home run for the Wildcats.

Aiden May started and worked 4 ⅔ innings for Arizona, allowing just one earned run on five hits and three walks while recording seven strikeouts.

Arizona knocked off Pac-12 regular-season champion Stanford 14-7 in the conference tournament and won seven of nine game entering the regional, with Chase Davis and Kiko Romero combining for eight homers and 40 RBIs during the stretch. Santa Clara outscored opponents 85-26 during an eight-game win streak entering the regional.

TCU rolled to a 12-4 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Arizona

Arizona infielder Garen Caulfield (1) celebrates with Arizona outfielder Mac Bingham (7) at home pl...

Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats baseball drops Pac-12 Tournament final to Oregon

Oregon baseball held on to beat the Arizona Wildcats 5-4 Saturday night and win the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

7 days ago

Arizona Wildcats' Bradon Zastrow went the distance Friday night in the semifinal game of the PAC-12...

Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats baseball advances to Pac-12 title game against Oregon tonight in Scottsdale

Arizona pounded top-seeded Stanford 14-4 in a seven-inning semifinal of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday night.

8 days ago

Associated Press

GCU’s Jacob Wilson has been the hardest player in NCAA D-I to strike out for 2 seasons

Jacob Wilson came of age in baseball when the dictates of analytics removed the shame of striking out if it meant hitting more home runs.

12 days ago

Arizona Wildcats Right-Handed Pitcher Tommy Splaine (20) waves off his pitcher to tag first during ...

Wills Rice

GCU, Arizona to be featured in MLB’s Desert Invitational in Phoenix

It was announced Friday that the GCU Lopes and Arizona Wildcats are part of an expansion of the MLB Desert Invitational tournament in Phoenix.

5 months ago

Nikash Nath

Arizona Wildcats picked to host inaugural Pac-12 Softball Championship

The Pac-12 announced that the Arizona Wildcats will serve as hosts for the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Championship in 2023.

12 months ago

Arizona Wildcats Right-Handed Pitcher Tommy Splaine (20) waves off his pitcher to tag first during ...

Associated Press

Arizona keeps season alive with comeback win over Miami

Arizona rallied to beat No. 7 overall seed Miami 4-3 on Sunday, knocking the Hurricanes out of the Coral Gables Regional.

1 year ago

Arizona Wildcats baseball eliminated from tournament with loss to Santa Clara