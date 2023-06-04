Close
D-backs extend manager Torey Lovullo through 2024, reports say

Jun 3, 2023, 11:35 PM | Updated: Jun 4, 2023, 12:24 am

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks out to the pitchers mound against the C...

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks out to the pitchers mound against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on July 08, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and manager Torey Lovullo agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season, MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert and azcentral’s Nick Piecoro reported on Saturday night.

Lovullo was in the final year of his contract with his D-backs sitting at 35-24 and in a tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

Before a loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, the D-backs were 12 games over .500 for the first time since 2018.

Lovullo was hired ahead of the 2017 campaign just after the D-backs pegged Mike Hazen as the general manager. Both came over from the Boston Red Sox, where Lovullo was the bench coach.

He is 446-483 since joining the D-backs with the most wins by a manager in team history.

On Friday, he told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo that he loved the Valley and would sign a lifetime contract if that were possible.

“I love Arizona, I love this community and I bleed Sedona red,” Lovullo said. “I do not want to go anywhere. I would sign a lifetime contract tomorrow if I could. … We have great ownership that has shown unbelievable support in me.”

The D-backs finished over .500 in each of Lovullo’s first three seasons, including a postseason appearance in 2017. They went 151-233 from 2020-22, but the organization stuck with the manager with a group of young pieces ready to contribute at the big league level.

Arizona improved by 22 games last season.

The D-backs have not announced the extension as of Saturday night.

