D-backs extend manager Torey Lovullo through 2024 season

The Arizona Diamondbacks and manager Torey Lovullo agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert and azcentral’s Nick Piecoro first reported the news on Saturday night.

Lovullo was in the final year of his contract with his D-backs sitting at 35-24 and in a tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

Before a loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, the D-backs were 12 games over .500 for the first time since 2018.

“My job every single day is a simple one, it is to be here for the players, continue growing and learning and give the absolute best effort I can for the good of this organization,” Lovullo said in a press conference on Sunday. “I live by those standards. We’ve had some very lean years here and we’re trending in a positive direction and were coming out on the other end. I just want to be a consistent employee of the Arizona Diamondbacks … it does not change my day-to-day plan.”

Lovullo was hired ahead of the 2017 campaign just after the D-backs pegged Mike Hazen as the general manager. Both came over from the Boston Red Sox, where Lovullo was the bench coach.

“I think he is responsible for a lot of the growth of some of our younger players and the coaching staff that is responsible for the growth of our players,” Hazen said in a press conference on Sunday. “I think this group has done an incredible job.”

Lovullo is 446-483 since joining the D-backs with the most wins by a manager in team history.

Hazen said talks with Lovullo began Friday ahead of the Braves series.

On Friday, Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo that he loved the Valley and would sign a lifetime contract if that were possible.

“I love Arizona, I love this community and I bleed Sedona red,” Lovullo said. “I do not want to go anywhere. I would sign a lifetime contract tomorrow if I could. … We have great ownership that has shown unbelievable support in me.”

Hazen said the contract talks started before the interview.

The D-backs finished over .500 in each of Lovullo’s first three seasons, including a postseason appearance in 2017. They went 151-233 from 2020-22, but the organization stuck with the manager with a group of young pieces ready to contribute at the big league level.

Arizona improved by 22 games last season.

Hazen said on Sunday that Lovullo’s extension puts him in synch with the contracts of the front office.

