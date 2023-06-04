D-backs manager Torey Lovullo at peace with 1-year extensions

PHOENIX — With the Arizona Diamondbacks tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the National League entering Sunday, it may surprise some that the D-backs did not extend manager Torey Lovullo more than one season beyond 2023.

A one-year extension through 2024 is what the two sides agreed to, and general manager Mike Hazen explained Sunday the length of the extension lined up with the contracts in the front office.

“I think in aggregate, with where we’re all at, it just seemed to make a lot of sense for us,” Hazen said. “Where we in the front office are at too and the whole entire piece to that, this seemed to make the most sense for everybody.”

When asked if he wanted a longer extension, Lovullo said he’d love to be with the D-backs for life but was content with being signed for one more season.

“I want to honor my contract,” Lovullo said. “I don’t want to be greedy. Of course, I want to stay here the rest of my life. My family, my wife – we love Arizona. And I want to be here for every day for the rest of my career and honor every contract that is thrown at me. It would be great to get a lifetime contract but that just doesn’t happen in sports.

“I have, for whatever reason, been able to work through some very tough times here. And I’m more grateful for that than any new contract that I’m getting. They stuck with me and I owe this organization my absolute best effort. So when they offer me something, of course I want as long-term deal if possible. But I’m grateful for this extension.”

Former Dodgers manager Walter Alston managed 23 seasons on one-year contracts from 1954-1976. Lovullo is not quite there yet but he has received three one-year extensions.

Lovullo posed the question of whether he deserved a long-term extension and explained that he is not sure he does. He said he feels like he is out to prove himself every day, a mentality he takes from how he was raised.

“I’m built to work the same whether I have a long-term contract or a one-year contract,” Lovullo said. “And I was aware of the Walter Alston thing because he used to talk about it. And I think he had the same mindset. Like, give me one-year contracts, I’ll show you what I could do for next year.”