Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo at peace with 1-year extensions

Jun 4, 2023, 12:41 PM

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks talks with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale ...

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks talks with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale #23 after Nick Ahmed #13 with thrown out attempting to steal second base against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Chase Field on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — With the Arizona Diamondbacks tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the National League entering Sunday, it may surprise some that the D-backs did not extend manager Torey Lovullo more than one season beyond 2023.

A one-year extension through 2024 is what the two sides agreed to, and general manager Mike Hazen explained Sunday the length of the extension lined up with the contracts in the front office.

“I think in aggregate, with where we’re all at, it just seemed to make a lot of sense for us,” Hazen said. “Where we in the front office are at too and the whole entire piece to that, this seemed to make the most sense for everybody.”

When asked if he wanted a longer extension, Lovullo said he’d love to be with the D-backs for life but was content with being signed for one more season.

RELATED STORIES

“I want to honor my contract,” Lovullo said. “I don’t want to be greedy. Of course, I want to stay here the rest of my life. My family, my wife – we love Arizona. And I want to be here for every day for the rest of my career and honor every contract that is thrown at me. It would be great to get a lifetime contract but that just doesn’t happen in sports.

“I have, for whatever reason, been able to work through some very tough times here. And I’m more grateful for that than any new contract that I’m getting. They stuck with me and I owe this organization my absolute best effort. So when they offer me something, of course I want as long-term deal if possible. But I’m grateful for this extension.”

Former Dodgers manager Walter Alston managed 23 seasons on one-year contracts from 1954-1976. Lovullo is not quite there yet but he has received three one-year extensions.

Lovullo posed the question of whether he deserved a long-term extension and explained that he is not sure he does. He said he feels like he is out to prove himself every day, a mentality he takes from how he was raised.

“I’m built to work the same whether I have a long-term contract or a one-year contract,” Lovullo said. “And I was aware of the Walter Alston thing because he used to talk about it. And I think he had the same mindset. Like, give me one-year contracts, I’ll show you what I could do for next year.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Josh Rojas #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is tagged out by Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves a...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks out-executed by Braves, win streak snapped

Atlanta ended Arizona's six-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory, one in which Spencer Strider tossed six innings with two earned runs.

13 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks out to the pitchers mound against the C...

Alex Weiner

D-backs extend manager Torey Lovullo through 2024 season

The Arizona Diamondbacks and manager Torey Lovullo agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

13 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks tosses a ball while watching batting practice...

Wills Rice

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo: ‘I want to stay here for the rest of my life’

Now the D-backs have had success, Torey Lovullo may be a hot name for bigger markets looking to make a splash with an experienced manager.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives manager Torey Lovullo #17 after scoring a ...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks walk the walk in 6th straight win, beat Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a statement with Friday's win over the Atlanta Braves by excelling in the margins to win a tight game.

3 days ago

(Twitter Photo/@Dbacks)...

Character Counts

D-backs donate $25K to Sarah Langs’ ALS initiative on Lou Gehrig Day

The Arizona Diamondbacks donated $25,000 for ALS research, contributing to MLB research extraordinaire Sarah Langs' #FistBumps4ALS initiative.

3 days ago

Scott McGough #30 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Texas Rangers during the sixth in...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Scott McGough feeling more comfortable adjusting to MLB hitters

Diamondbacks reliever Scott McGough is learning how to attack MLB hitters and having success in the back end of the bullpen.

4 days ago

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo at peace with 1-year extensions