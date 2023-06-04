Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck working to improve pass rush technique this offseason

Jun 4, 2023, 3:45 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles jumps out of a tackle by Dennis Gardeck #45 of the Ar...

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles jumps out of a tackle by Dennis Gardeck #45 of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Dennis Gardeck earned defensive snaps in 2020, with then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury saying he was unblockable in practice on the scout team.

Gardeck relied on his speed and relentlessness, despite a smaller frame than typical edge rushers at 6-foot, 230 pounds. He carved a role for himself in specific packages, and his defensive snap counts have increased in each of the last three seasons.

But Gardeck told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke that he is improving his technique with new outside linebackers coach Rob Rodriguez to become a more complete rusher.

“My rush approach in the past has kind of been just overwhelming them with speed and then reacting to whatever is going on,” Gardeck said on Friday.

“Rob Rodriguez has done a great job of giving me techniques to be able to use, and now it’s being able to be controlled and poised, know where my eyes need to be, just kind of maturing as a pass rusher. Not just, ‘I’m going to overwhelm him and oh, no, now I’m stuck and I don’t know how to get out of it.'”

RELATED STORIES

The special teams standout said there is a learning curve he’s maneuvering, including un-training with a new defensive coaching staff under head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“If I’ve got my inside hand here and he grabs me, I know exactly what I need to do to get that hand off of me, and I know kind of the next step from that,” Gardeck said.

Gardeck is entering his sixth year with the organization and is on a roster of primarily less experienced players, especially on the edge where he is the elder statesman.

Victor Dimukeje is next behind him with two years of NFL experience. The Cardinals have drafted edge rushers Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and BJ Ojulari over the past two offseasons.

Gardeck said it is cool to see where his career has gone from being undrafted and solely a special teams player at first.

“As I kind of learned how to be more efficient in my job and more efficient in a season understand where I need to be dialed in and focused and then being able to share that knowledge now in Year 6 to help the next generation, ‘Hey, this is what’s being asked of you at this phase of organized activity or as you get ready for training camp, this is how you want to approach it …’ it’s awesome to be able to give that back,” Gardeck said.

Gardeck had seven sacks in 2020 and has one since, with five quarterback hits last year.

Voluntary OTAs kick back up on Monday before the mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to his game against the Philadelphia Eagles...

Tom Kuebel

Bleacher Report: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray is NFL’s most overrated QB

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport ranks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as the most overrated player at his position in the NFL.

19 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort...

Arizona Sports

Barnwell: Arizona Cardinals 12th-most improved team this offseason

In ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell's eyes, the Cardinals are among those who have used the offseason to their advantage.

3 days ago

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Pan...

Wills Rice

ESPN’s Bowen: Best potential landing spots for Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins

ESPN's Matt Bowen gave the best potential landing spots for both wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

2 days ago

James Conner...

Tyler Drake

No complaints: Cardinals’ James Conner excited to ‘prove people wrong’ with new regime

While outside expectations are some of the lowest they have been in Cardinals history, RB James Conner isn't focused on the external noise.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray...

Arizona Sports

Simms: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray in ‘clock’s ticking’ tier of NFL quarterbacks

After going down with a season-ending knee injury, can Kyler Murray return to form and be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL?

3 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins...

Tyler Drake

Gannon: WR DeAndre Hopkins’ release best thing for Cardinals

No matter how it all shook out, the Arizona Cardinals parting ways with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason was expected.

3 days ago

Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck working to improve pass rush technique this offseason