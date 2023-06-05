Former Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald and three Arizona State Sun Devils are among 78 players who will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the 2024 induction class.

The former ASU representatives are pass-rusher Terrell Suggs, kicker Luis Zendejas and head coach Darryl Rogers.

It’s Fitzgerald’s debut on the ballot. He played two years for the Pittsburgh Panthers, totaling 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns.

During his final season in 2003, Fitzgerald tallied 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns before going third overall to the Cardinals and playing his entire 17-year career in Arizona.

Fitzgerald and Suggs are among the notable pros on the ballot in their first year of eligibility. Also among those seven new names are former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick and Ole Miss offensive lineman Michael Oher.

Suggs played three seasons (2000-02) for the Sun Devils and in 2002 was a consensus AP All-American. That season, he posted 31.5 tackles for loss and 24 sacks, both ASU team records.

His 44-sack effort during his career is also a Sun Devil record.

Zendejas, who played at Arizona State from 1981-84, is second in career points (380), trailing only fellow kicker Zane Gonzalez (494). He was a consensus All-American in 1983, holding the ASU record for field goals in a season (28) for his final year, and also made the AP All-American team in 1982.

Rogers coached at ASU from 1980-84 in between a stop at Michigan State and a stint in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. He went 37-18-1 in five seasons, including a 10-2 campaign in 1992 that led to a Fiesta Bowl win against Oklahoma.

