Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Larry Fitzgerald, 3 ASU players on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Jun 5, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 am

Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Panthers, college football...

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #1 of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers looks on from the sideline during a college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Heinz Field on October 11, 2003 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

(Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Former Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald and three Arizona State Sun Devils are among 78 players who will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the 2024 induction class.

The former ASU representatives are pass-rusher Terrell Suggs, kicker Luis Zendejas and head coach Darryl Rogers.

It’s Fitzgerald’s debut on the ballot. He played two years for the Pittsburgh Panthers, totaling 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns.

During his final season in 2003, Fitzgerald tallied 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns before going third overall to the Cardinals and playing his entire 17-year career in Arizona.

Fitzgerald and Suggs are among the notable pros on the ballot in their first year of eligibility. Also among those seven new names are former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick and Ole Miss offensive lineman Michael Oher.

Suggs played three seasons (2000-02) for the Sun Devils and in 2002 was a consensus AP All-American. That season, he posted 31.5 tackles for loss and 24 sacks, both ASU team records.

His 44-sack effort during his career is also a Sun Devil record.

Zendejas, who played at Arizona State from 1981-84, is second in career points (380), trailing only fellow kicker Zane Gonzalez (494). He was a consensus All-American in 1983, holding the ASU record for field goals in a season (28) for his final year, and also made the AP All-American team in 1982.

Rogers coached at ASU from 1980-84 in between a stop at Michigan State and a stint in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. He went 37-18-1 in five seasons, including a 10-2 campaign in 1992 that led to a Fiesta Bowl win against Oklahoma.

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles jumps out of a tackle by Dennis Gardeck #45 of the Ar...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck working to improve pass rush technique this offseason

Cardinals edge rusher Dennis Gardeck said he is improving his technique with new OLBs coach Rob Rodriguez to become a more complete rusher.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to his game against the Philadelphia Eagles...

Tom Kuebel

Bleacher Report: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray is NFL’s most overrated QB

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport ranks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as the most overrated player at his position in the NFL.

1 day ago

Monti Ossenfort...

Arizona Sports

Barnwell: Arizona Cardinals 12th-most improved team this offseason

In ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell's eyes, the Cardinals are among those who have used the offseason to their advantage.

3 days ago

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Pan...

Wills Rice

ESPN’s Bowen: Best potential landing spots for Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins

ESPN's Matt Bowen gave the best potential landing spots for both wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

2 days ago

James Conner...

Tyler Drake

No complaints: Cardinals’ James Conner excited to ‘prove people wrong’ with new regime

While outside expectations are some of the lowest they have been in Cardinals history, RB James Conner isn't focused on the external noise.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray...

Arizona Sports

Simms: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray in ‘clock’s ticking’ tier of NFL quarterbacks

After going down with a season-ending knee injury, can Kyler Murray return to form and be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL?

3 days ago

Larry Fitzgerald, 3 ASU players on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot