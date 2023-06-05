Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Suns hiring assistant David Fizdale on Frank Vogel’s staff

Jun 5, 2023, 1:43 PM

David Fizdale, Phoenix Suns...

Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale reacts to a play in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns will add former Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale to new head coach Frank Vogel’s staff, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fizdale, 48, had spent last season as an associate general manager for the Utah Jazz. He leaves his post in Utah after, according to Wojnarowski, the “Suns made a significant financial play.”

He knows current Phoenix president of basketball operations and GM James Jones from his run with the Miami Heat in 2008-16. Jones played for Miami from 2008-14.

Led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Fizdale and the Heat won the 2012 and 2013 NBA titles under head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Fizdale was also an assistant coach under Vogel in 2021-22. Prior to that job, he was head coach for the Knicks (2018-19) and Grizzlies (2016-17) but didn’t make it deep into his second season with either of those squads.

He holds a 71-134 record as head coach.

According to reports, Fizdale interviewed for the Suns’ head-coaching vacancy in the cycle before the 2018-19 season that led to a one-year run under Igor Kokoskov. Phoenix also reportedly had interest then in Mike Budenholzer, Jason Kidd and James Borrego during that process before Kokoskov survived only one season, leading to the hire of head coach Monty Williams.

The move comes after Phoenix committed to reportedly making top assistant Kevin Young the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA. Young, who was Williams’ top assistant, reportedly was one of the finalists to replace his former boss.

Report: Suns hiring assistant David Fizdale on Frank Vogel’s staff