Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GOLF

PGA Tour, LIV Golf announce merger effective immediately

Jun 6, 2023, 7:23 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

LIV Golf...

The individual champion, Charles Howell III of Crushers GC, poses with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleón Golf Course, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf via AP)

(Photo by Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.

As part of the deal, the sides are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf against each other effective immediately.

Still to be determined is how players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf for nine-figure bonuses, can rejoin the PGA Tour after this year.

RELATED STORIES

Also unclear was what form the LIV Golf League would take in 2024. Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to players that a thorough evaluation would determine how to integrate team golf into the game.

The agreement combines the Public Investment Fund’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights — including LIV Golf — with those of the PGA and European tours. The new entity has not been named.

“They were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection you realize all this tension in the game is not a good thing,” Monahan said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

“We have a responsibility to our tour and to the game, and we felt like the time was right to have that conversation.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will join the board of the PGA Tour, which continues to operates its tournaments. Al-Rumayyan will be chairman of the new commercial group, with Monahan as the CEO and the PGA Tour having a majority stake in the new venture.

The PIF will invest in the commercial venture.

Monahan said the decision came together over the last seven weeks.

Golf

Michael Block, PGA club pro, championship...

Associated Press

Michael Block steals the show with hole-in-1 at PGA Championship

Club pro Michael Block made a hole-in-one, finished in the top-15 and teared up living his dream at the PGA Championship.

15 days ago

Brooks Koepka celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Clu...

Associated Press

Brooks Koepka etches name in history with third PGA Championship win

Six weeks after letting a lead get away on the final day of the Masters, Brooks Koepka fended off challengers to win his third PGA title.

16 days ago

Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Ma...

Associated Press

Tiger Woods has fusion surgery on right ankle, rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods had fusion surgery on his right ankle Wednesday morning to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone.

2 months ago

Jon Rahm, The Masters...

Associated Press

Rahm ready to keep going at RBC Heritage after Masters win

The Masters' champion Jon Rahm, worn out from his four-shot victory last week, thought hard about passing up the RBC Heritage.

2 months ago

Jon Rahm of Spain is awarded the Green Jacket by 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the Uni...

Wills Rice

Jon Rahm calls out Cardinals’ Zach Ertz during Masters championship speech

While he was giving his acceptance speech for winning the Masters, Jon Rahm took time out of his moment in history to call out Zach Ertz.

2 months ago

Jon Rahm, The Masters...

Associated Press

ASU’s Jon Rahm rallies to win his first Masters green jacket

Jon Rahm started Sunday with a four-shot deficit but became the fourth Spaniard to become a Masters champion.

2 months ago

PGA Tour, LIV Golf announce merger effective immediately