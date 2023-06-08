Close
PHOENIX MERCURY

Brittney Griner finishes with 24 points in Mercury loss

Jun 7, 2023, 8:54 PM

(L-R) Moriah Jefferson #8, Brittney Griner #42, Diana Taurasi #3, Sophie Cunningham #9 and Michaela...

(L-R) Moriah Jefferson #8, Brittney Griner #42, Diana Taurasi #3, Sophie Cunningham #9 and Michaela Onyenwere #12 of the Phoenix Mercury stand on the court during the second half of WNBA game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Footprint Center on June 02, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images )

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images )

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ARLINGTON, Texas — Satou Sabally had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kalani Brown added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-79 on Wednesday night in a Texas homecoming for Brittney Griner.

Shey Peddy gave Phoenix a 77-72 lead with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury didn’t score again until Griner’s hook shot in the lane with 21.2 seconds left to get within 82-79. Odyssey Sims, who signed with Dallas earlier on Wednesday, made 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead and Phoenix star Diana Taurasi had two chances at 3-pointers before Brown sealed it with two free throws.

Arike Ogunbowale, who was held to just eight points on Sunday, scored 11 points of her 17 points in the first half for Dallas (4-3). Rookie Maddy Siegrist set a season high with nine points in the first half before finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Ogunbowale sank a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it at 77 and she added a layup on Dallas’ next possession. Sims was left wide open under the basket with 1:42 left for her first basket of the season to make it 81-77 after a 9-0 run.

Griner, who played at Baylor, finished with 24 points and Taurasi had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix (1-4), which plays at Dallas again on Friday.

