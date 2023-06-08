Close
Football or France? Hjalte Froholdt’s childhood aspirations involved thievery

Jun 8, 2023, 4:10 PM

Hjalte Froholdt...

Arizona Cardinals OL Hjalte Froholdt runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

We all have wild aspirations as kids.

Some of us wanted to be an astronaut or a professional athlete. Others viewed the president of the United States or becoming an actor/actress as desired career paths.

Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, however, went a whole different route, looking to make a living stealing pieces of art and other valuables overseas.

“I don’t know why,” Froholdt told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Wednesday. “Remember when you were a kid and (the teacher says), ‘Draw whatever you want to be when you grow up.’ It was me and my buddy Christian, we want to be thieves in France. It sounded like a great freaking plan. There’s a lot of treasure over there and it sounds like a good gig.”

“I think they called my parents and my mom was like, ‘What the hell? You want to be a thief?’ he added. “And they were like, ‘Whatever you want to be, baby. As long as you work hard at it, you can be whatever you want.’

Sadly for the young Froholdt, the lineman’s dream of robbing the Louvre or any other art gallery never came to fruition. Instead, he decided to take a stab at football.

It’s been a good second choice for Froholdt so far, who went from aspiring art thief to NFL player.

And with the Cardinals’ need for a starting center, they don’t mind Froholdt’s career choice one bit.

Froholdt is very much in the mix to take over center duties this season following the retirement of veteran Rodney Hudson this offseason. Froholdt has some competition at the position, though, with second-year pro Lecitus Smith and rookie Jon Gaines also vying for the starting role.

