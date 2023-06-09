Close
Former Suns F Connie Hawkins rookie card sells for record-breaking amount

Jun 8, 2023, 8:17 PM

(PWCC Marketplace photo)...

(PWCC Marketplace photo)

(PWCC Marketplace photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

A rookie card of former Phoenix Suns forward Connie Hawkins sold at an action on Sunday night for a record-breaking $78,000.

It sold at one of PWCC Marketplace’s weekly auction and broke the record for Hawkins’ most expensive card ever sold. The previous record was $9,300 for his 1970 Topps issue.

The card is only one of three copies of the card to ever receive a PSA Gem Mint 10 grade.

The “tallboy” cards hail from the 1960s and are hard to find in good condition because their size does not fit in standard-sized storage boxes and protectors. Roughly .0007% of the 1969 Topps cards, or 45 out of the 61,224, have received a PSA 10, according to PWCC Marketplace.

“Connie Hawkins was a remarkable talent, and this Gem Mint rookie card pays homage to the impact he had on the game,” Jesse Craig, VP of strategic partnerships at PWCC Marketplace said in a press release..

“As one of only three copies to ever receive a PSA Gem Mint 10 designation, this card is in the realm of grail status for vintage collectors.”

Hawkins played two seasons in the ABA with the Pittsburgh Pipers and eventual Minnesota Pipers before making his NBA debut with the Suns in 1969 just one year after the team was added to the league.

The forward passed away in 2017 at 75 years old and remains one of the greatest Suns players to ever play for the franchise.

He was the first Suns player to the NBA Hall of Fame following his induction in 1992. He’s also among those included in the Suns’ Ring of Honor.

Hawkins played in five different seasons with Phoenix from 1969-74 and made the All-Star team in each of his four full seasons with the team.

He averaged 20.5 points per game to go along with 9.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists during his time in the Valley.

