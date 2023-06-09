Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Former Coyote Shane Doan hired as special advisor to Maple Leafs’ GM

Jun 9, 2023, 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

Shane Doan...

Shane Doan walks out onto the ice during a pregame ceremony in his honor and to retire his jersey at Gila River Arena on February 24, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Former Arizona Coyotes player and chief hockey development officer Shane Doan has taken a job with Toronto as special advisor to Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving, the team announced Friday

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes was the first to report the move a day prior.

﻿“I would like to thank owner Alex Meruelo, president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez, and GM Bill Armstrong for providing me with the opportunity to work in the Coyotes front office for the past three seasons,” Doan said in a press release. “It was an incredible learning experience that prepared me for the next step in my career.

“It’s extremely difficult for me to leave the Coyotes but the opportunity to work for a storied franchise like the Toronto Maple Leafs was something that I couldn’t pass up. The Coyotes will always be very special to me, and I wish Alex and the organization all the best in the future. The Valley will always be my home.”

The Coyotes on Friday wished Doan well in his new endeavors after the hire was made official.

The hiring reunites Doan with Treliving, who spent seven seasons as an assistant GM for the Phoenix Coyotes until 2014.

RELATED STORIES

It also pairs Doan with Valley-native Auston Matthews, a player who grew up idolizing the Captain.

The news of the hiring comes amid Arizona’s search for a permanent home after Tempe voters rejected the Coyotes’ arena plans last month.

Despite calling it a career following 21 seasons with the Winning Jets/Coyotes in 2017, Doan stayed around the game of hockey, joining the NHL front office that same year. He eventually made his way back to the Valley, joining on as Arizona’s chief hockey development officer.

Doan reported directly to Gutierrez and served as a strategic advisor to Meruelo and Armstrong. Additionally, Doan supported the club’s business and hockey operations departments and advised on major club decisions and initiatives.

“We would like to congratulate Shane on this new role with Toronto,” Meruelo said in a release. “He approached us with the desire to explore a new challenge in his career and we absolutely feel he deserves this opportunity.

“I would like to thank him for being an advisor to me for the past three years and for everything he has done for our hockey operations, coaching staff, business operations and foundation.”

Doan also acted as general manager of Canada’s Men’s National Team Indoor Ice Hockey Federation World Championship and Team Canada at the Winter Olympics in 2022.

Treliving is relatively fresh into his role as Maple Leafs GM following his hire this past May.

Before joining Toronto, Treliving spent nine seasons as the Calgary Flames general manager.

Arizona Coyotes

Patrik Koch, Arizona Coyotes, Slovakia...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes sign D Patrik Koch to entry-level contract

Defenseman Patrik Koch signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, the team announced.

5 days ago

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller, center, celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Gold...

Associated Press

NHL committed to keeping Coyotes in Arizona, Bettman says

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL is still committed to Arizona after Tempe voters rejected a referendum for a Coyotes arena.

7 days ago

Lawson Crouse of Canada, Milan Lucic of Canada and Peyton Krebs of Canada Team Canada celebrates af...

Associated Press

Lawson Crouse scores, Andre Tourigny-coached Canada defeats Germany to win hockey worlds

Arizona Coyotes' Lawson Crouse scored for Canada in a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

13 days ago

Mesa Mayor John Giles, Tempe mayor Corey Woods...

Arizona Sports

Mesa mayor ‘encouraging’ Coyotes to look at private sites for new arena

Could the Arizona Coyotes find a new arena home in Mesa and find a way to avoid a public vote like the squashed Tempe plans required?

19 days ago

Logan Cooley #92 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers warms up before a game against the Quinnipiac Bobc...

Wills Rice

Coyotes prospect Logan Cooley to stay 1 more year in college

Arizona Coyotes highly regarded center prospect Logan Cooley announced he is staying in college for one more year.

21 days ago

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes reportedly inquire about Mesa’s Fiesta Mall site in arena land search

Mesa's old Fiesta Mall footprint is among the land the Arizona Coyotes have inquired about, CBS5's and 3TV's Dennis Welch reported Thursday.

23 days ago

Former Coyote Shane Doan hired as special advisor to Maple Leafs’ GM