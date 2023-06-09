Former Arizona Coyotes player and chief hockey development officer Shane Doan has taken a job with Toronto as special advisor to Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving, the team announced Friday

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes was the first to report the move a day prior.

﻿“I would like to thank owner Alex Meruelo, president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez, and GM Bill Armstrong for providing me with the opportunity to work in the Coyotes front office for the past three seasons,” Doan said in a press release. “It was an incredible learning experience that prepared me for the next step in my career.

“It’s extremely difficult for me to leave the Coyotes but the opportunity to work for a storied franchise like the Toronto Maple Leafs was something that I couldn’t pass up. The Coyotes will always be very special to me, and I wish Alex and the organization all the best in the future. The Valley will always be my home.”

The Coyotes on Friday wished Doan well in his new endeavors after the hire was made official.

The hiring reunites Doan with Treliving, who spent seven seasons as an assistant GM for the Phoenix Coyotes until 2014.

It also pairs Doan with Valley-native Auston Matthews, a player who grew up idolizing the Captain.

The news of the hiring comes amid Arizona’s search for a permanent home after Tempe voters rejected the Coyotes’ arena plans last month.

Despite calling it a career following 21 seasons with the Winning Jets/Coyotes in 2017, Doan stayed around the game of hockey, joining the NHL front office that same year. He eventually made his way back to the Valley, joining on as Arizona’s chief hockey development officer.

Doan reported directly to Gutierrez and served as a strategic advisor to Meruelo and Armstrong. Additionally, Doan supported the club’s business and hockey operations departments and advised on major club decisions and initiatives.

“We would like to congratulate Shane on this new role with Toronto,” Meruelo said in a release. “He approached us with the desire to explore a new challenge in his career and we absolutely feel he deserves this opportunity.

“I would like to thank him for being an advisor to me for the past three years and for everything he has done for our hockey operations, coaching staff, business operations and foundation.”

Doan also acted as general manager of Canada’s Men’s National Team Indoor Ice Hockey Federation World Championship and Team Canada at the Winter Olympics in 2022.

Treliving is relatively fresh into his role as Maple Leafs GM following his hire this past May.

Before joining Toronto, Treliving spent nine seasons as the Calgary Flames general manager.

