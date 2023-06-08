Close
Cardinals claim corner Kyler McMichael off waivers from Bills

Jun 8, 2023, 2:46 PM | Updated: 2:53 pm

TAMPA, FL - AUG 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Kyler McMichael (37) runs drills during the Tam...

TAMPA, FL - AUG 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Kyler McMichael (37) runs drills during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday the team claimed cornerback Kyler McMichael off waivers from the Buffalo Bills and released linebacker Marvin Pierre in a corresponding move.

Additionally, the Cardinals are reportedly signing former XFL wide receiver Brandon Smith after a successful workout, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

McMichael was an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in the 2022 class and signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being cut and spending the season on the Bills’ practice squad.

He played three seasons at UNC after transferring from the national title-winning Clemson Tigers after his freshman year.

In his college career, he recorded 44 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss and eight passes defensed.

The Bills signed him to a futures deal in January but released him as the 90-man roster cuts were made.

Smith played with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders last season and had seen time with the Dallas Cowboys the year prior. He caught eight passes for 188 yards and a touchdown with the Defenders last season.

Pierre was a graduate transfer for the Kent State Golden Flashes the last two seasons.

In the 2020 season, he had 96 total tackles, 7.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pick-six, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Pierre was vying for a spot in the linebackers room with Kyzir White, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Krys Barnes and Owen Pappoe.

