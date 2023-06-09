Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Patriots hosting former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins next week

Jun 9, 2023, 8:16 AM | Updated: 8:37 am

DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O'Brien...

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans talks with head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Could it be bury-the-hatchet time for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien?

The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver’s free-agent tour rolls on with a visit to the New England Patriots scheduled for next week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The news of Hopkins’ meeting with the Patriots comes after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the wideout was visiting the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

RELATED STORIES

But while the Patriots ($14.3 million) currently have more cap space to work with than the Titans ($7.9 million), a potential signing in New England would reunite Hopkins with the former Houston Texans general manager and head coach in O’Brien.

O’Brien, who now serves as New England’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, orchestrated the trade that shipped Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to Arizona in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-rounder and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Reports soon followed saying the Texans didn’t want to re-do the wide receiver’s contract, leading to his eventual trade.

But if there was anyone who knows what the wide receiver can bring to a team, it’s O’Brien.

The coach and Hopkins spent six seasons together, with the wideout racking up 7,800 yards and 52 touchdowns on 580 catches over that span. That included Hopkins’ career-bests of 13 scores in 2017 and 1,572 receiving yards in 2018.

And even if he’s on the backend of his career, Hopkins would certainly bolster a Patriots WRs room that currently features DaVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton as the team’s top too receiving options.

The Cardinals released Hopkins on May 26 with two years left on his deal in an effort to free up more than $10 million in cap space for the 2024 season by taking on a dead-money hit of more than twice that amount this coming year.

Arizona Cardinals CB Christian Matthew runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals P Nolan Cooney runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Daniel Arias runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB JuJu Hughes runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Myjai Sanders dances during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Cam Thomas runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)...

Wills Rice

Cardinals to host youth football skills & educational camp

The Arizona Cardinals announced the organization is holding a youth football skills & educational camp on June 10.

15 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals Flight Plan pulls back curtain on Monti Ossenfort’s 1st-round dealings

Cardinals Flight Plan dove into the chaos and calls with a behind-the-scenes look of Monti Ossenfort's wild first round of the 2023 draft.

15 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Wills Rice

Petzing: Offensive identity will mold around Cardinals’ skillsets

The Arizona Cardinals have many unknowns entering the 2023 season with a new head coach and staff, general manager and injured quarterback to open the year.

15 hours ago

Hjalte Froholdt...

Haboob Blog

Football or France? Hjalte Froholdt’s childhood aspirations involved thievery

We all have big aspirations as kids. But Cardinals OL Hjalte Froholdt's dream job growing up might have taken the cake for the wildest.

2 days ago

TAMPA, FL - AUG 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Kyler McMichael (37) runs drills during the Tam...

Wills Rice

Cardinals claim corner Kyler McMichael off waivers from Bills

The Cardinals announced the team claimed CB Kyler McMichael off waivers from the Bills and released LB Marvin Pierre in a corresponding move.

2 days ago

(L-R) D.J. Humphries #74 and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals run onto the field before the...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals OL D.J. Humphries closer with QB Kyler Murray through injury

While D.J. Humphries didn't have to learn how to bounce back from an injury like his, he did learn something new about his starting QB.

2 days ago

Report: Patriots hosting former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins next week