Cardinals to host youth football skills & educational camp

The Arizona Cardinals announced the organization is holding a youth football skills & educational camp on Saturday.

The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be held at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe.

The camp will have 100 youth athletes from different football leagues across the Valley, the Cardinals announced in a press release.

The kids will receive instructions from various players including star wideout Marquise Brown, Arizona’s rookie draft picks and free agents as well as Cardinals alumni.

Brown and the rookies will lead the youth athletes in various drills at the facility.

The last drill of the day will be a “competition period,” the team announced.

Cardinals players will then share their journey to the NFL and the hard work put in to get to that point as well as take a Q and A session.

Additionally, Dr. Afzal Khan from Dignity Health will lead the kids in an educational conversation about mental health and its importance.

More information can be found online.