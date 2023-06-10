Corbin Carroll’s 1st multi-HR game leads D-backs to beat Tigers

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has quickly gone from as advertised in his first full rookie year to a near lock for the All-Star game and National League Rookie of the Year to potentially getting looked at as a MVP candidate.

Carroll homered twice on Friday in the D-backs’ 11-6 win over the Detroit Tigers.

His solo shot in the first inning put Arizona in the lead, and after a Geraldo Perdomo RBI single and two runs from the Tigers tied the game up, Carroll smashed a grand slam in the seventh to cap off a seven-run inning.

GRAND SLAM CORBIN CARROLL!!! pic.twitter.com/zkL2K3xxqq — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 10, 2023

Carroll in the second week of June already has 13 home runs, tied for the third-most by a Arizona rookie. Travis Lee’s franchise record of 22 is in jeopardy. Lee’s 151-hit campaign in 1998 is still quite the feat, though, as Carroll’s up to 64 after a pair of ’em on Friday.

The rookie also doubled in the ninth inning. Carroll is now hitting .307 this season and up to an OPS of .966, a top-five mark in all of baseball.

D-backs starter Merrill Kelly gave up three earned runs in 6.1 innings and picked up his eighth win of the year, another D-back like Carroll that could be an All-Star.

Arizona is now 38-25, two games clear of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead.

